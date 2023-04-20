Illawarra Mercury
'I'm going to stab you': Ian Andrew Francis Gray accused of threatening Warrawong neighbour

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 20 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Kully Way, Warrawong. Picture from Google Maps.

A Warrawong man accused of unleashing a series of "aggressive" threats against his neighbour, including that he would slit his throat, has been released on bail.

