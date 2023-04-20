A Warrawong man accused of unleashing a series of "aggressive" threats against his neighbour, including that he would slit his throat, has been released on bail.
Ian Andrew Francis Gray, 58, faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
He is yet to enter pleas to charges of intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm and contravening an apprehended violence order.
Tendered court documents revealed Gray is prohibited from approaching a male neighbour living in the same Kully Way, Warrawong unit complex by way of a court order due to a previous incident.
Police will allege Gray breached this order when he yelled out to his neighbour from the veranda, "I'm going to stab you and kill you" about 5.30pm on Monday, April 17.
A witness inside the neighbour's unit tried to calm Gray down, however Gray allegedly responded "why are you protecting the putrid rat, gronk".
Gray allegedly went back to his own unit where he continued yelled.
Another resident came out in a bid to calm Gray down, but retreated to his unit when his efforts were unsuccessful. Gray then allegedly banged on that residents door for about five minutes, so hard that the bottom hinge pin almost fell out.
It is alleged Gray eventually went back inside his unit as police arrived. As officers took a statement from the alleged victim, Gray was allegedly heard yelling at the victim.
Gray was handcuffed and escorted inside a police paddy wagon where he continued his barrage and allegedly yelled that he was going to get a knife and kill the victim.
In court, defence lawyer Lucy Maranga proposed a set of strict bail conditions Gray could comply with.
Magistrate Robert Walker granted his release and ordered Gray to abide by a curfew and not drink alcohol or take drugs.
The matter will return to Port Kembla Local Court on May 3.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.