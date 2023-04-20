People will just order a small chips or a bottle of drink and it's $15.- Joe Lee
Illawarra diners are stomaching markups of more than 40 per cent on home-delivered food, as offshore platforms that boomed during the pandemic look to maintain their hold on a generation's dining habits.
Some restaurants are marking up their home-delivered meals by as much as half in order to cover the steep fees charged by Uber Eats, Menulog or Doordash, as in-house delivery drivers are increasingly becoming a thing of the past.
The delivery apps' fees may also come on top of up-front service and delivery charges, and the consumer watchdog says it's powerless to stop the practice.
And even though the price may end up much higher than usual, people are still paying as convenience becomes king.
"Customers don't care - they're lazy," the operator of one Wollongong pizzeria told the Mercury.
"They prefer to sit on the couch and get their food dropped off - they don't care about the fee.
"I said to one, 'you can come pick up a margherita for $22 or you can get it delivered for $27'. They chose delivery.
"You'd be surprised how many do."
There's the Woonona Thai restaurant which charges $17.90 for a fried rice supreme - and $26.85 for the same dish on Uber Eats.
In Shellharbour, the Greek restaurant where a family bundle rises from $58 takeaway to $84 delivered, all fees considered.
And a Warrawong burger bar where a $16.90 beef burger with chips in-house rises to $21.90 through an app, then there's also a $2-4 service fee, and at least $6 for delivery.
While the hikes may be steep, for many Illawarrra businesses it's less a choice than a "necessary evil".
Joe Lee, of Joe's Milkbar in Albion Park, named by some as the source of the region's best hamburger, said delivery apps accounted for 15-20 per cent of his business.
"It's more surprising when people will just order a small chips or a bottle of drink or something and it's $15," he said.
"People might not know that it's cheaper just to order from our website or online and then come pick it up; it's much cheaper.
"Ideally we'd have the money stay as locally as possible. It's a necessary evil, I guess."
Pai Tong in Woonona charges $17.90 for a fried rice supreme. The same dish costs $26.85 on Uber Eats - a markup of 50 per cent. Satay chicken skewers rise from $9.50 to $14.25.
For a family dinner of chicken spring rolls, Pad thai with chicken, red curry beef and rice, plus a $1.99 delivery fee the total becomes $109.69 delivered versus $76.60 (difference is $33.09) - a markup of more than 40 per cent.
It's a similar story at Zeus Street Greek in Shellharbour, where a $28 lamb Spartan bowl and a $14.50 Hades chicken pita balloon to $37 and $19.50 respectively, once delivery costs are included.
And a family bundle delivered (two pitas, two drinks and a large chips plus two kids meals with juice and chips) shoots up from $58 to $75. Add in a $5 delivery fee (for a Shellharbour address) and a $4 "service fee" and the bill comes in at $84 - $26 in fees or a 45 per cent markup.
At Warrawong's Fatmans Burgers and Grill a Big Daddy burger with fries is $16.90 compared to $21.90, plus there's a $2-4 service fee, plus delivery cost of $5.99-$7.99. Meantime, the humble milkshake blows out from $6.50 to $9.50.
In Wollongong's CBD, Mylan's Yenny Sam continues to employ a driver who does deliveries for a flat rate of $9. But sometimes the driver sits idle, and other times she can't get one when she needs one and will deliver the food herself.
"It's really hard to find a driver now," Sam said.
"They just want to work independent for themselves. They want to work for Menulog or Uber. Maybe they have good pay? It's really hard for the staff now."
Pay rates for delivery drivers have been notoriously shaky, but someone is getting paid. And it's not the local restaurant. Food delivery apps Uber Eats and Doordash (both San Francisco-headquartered) and Menulog (Amsterdam) have expanded rapidly and are not planning on slowing down growth in their margins or reach.
Kim Kelly uses Menulog and Door Dash at her Windang cafe, Oh Dang! Espresso - but only reluctantly - and has rebuffed repeated approaches to become a client of Uber Eats.
She says Menulog recently claimed a hefty fee when the business forgot to cancel an order due to flooding, and had been quick to impose other penalties.
"A lot of the time their delivery driver is 15 minutes late, but if the driver turns up early and is waiting in the store for a minute or two, they charge us for them waiting - per minute."
Ms Kelly said she relied on the apps for 20-30 orders a night in lockdown, but this had dwindled to 1-10 orders a week. She said her customers were reluctant to pay the mark-ups, so her business had partially absorbed them.
"You can't expect people to pay that markup on your food. You look at the prices and think, 'that's crazy to pay that much for a burger and chips'. It's huge."
A spokeswoman for Menulog said restaurants' pricing often reflected the cost of convenience.
She said the platform offered "extensive training and coaching service on best practice and what kind of pricing would suit a particular area".
"To offer online ordering and delivery solutions, these businesses are investing in technology, marketing and logistics services to be able to provide an even easier and more convenient service to a wider range of local customers," she said, in a written statement.
"As such, menu pricing may be higher than simply going into the restaurant/store, to account for this investment."
An ACCC spokeswoman said as long as businesses did not mislead consumers about the price of their food, there was no breach of the Australian Consumer Law.
"Consumers should shop around and contact the restaurant directly to understand whether they may get better prices by picking up an order themselves, or by using the restaurant's own delivery service, if it has one," the spokeswoman said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.