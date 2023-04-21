The head of an Illawarra-based community housing provider is calling for the state government to partner with not-for-profits to deliver affordable housing, as figures reveal a projected shortfall of 134,000 new dwellings in NSW over five years.
A briefing document seen by the Mercury says the NSW government will have to deliver 314,000 new homes in five years to meet the state's population share of the National Housing Accord, but the Department of Planning and Environment estimates there will only be 180,000 new dwellings.
This will mean the state will need new ways to deliver housing, the document says, such as cross-agency initiatives and collaboration with local government and industry.
It says the government will have to focus both on areas already well-serviced by infrastructure, and delivering infrastructure in areas of housing priority.
Mr Scully, Wollongong MP and the state's new Planning Minister, said there was no silver bullet but in the first instance the government was working on its election promises.
These include a plan to mandate that at least 30 per cent of housing built on surplus government land is social and affordable housing, and a build-to-rent pilot on the South Coast.
The Housing Trust's chief executive officer Michele Adair said the government's plan to build at least 30 per cent affordable housing on surplus land was "grossly inadequate".
Mr Scully said the government would look for opportunities to increase that figure.
"Where there is opportunity to go beyond that 30 per cent, we will go further," he said, adding that it was the government's intention to boost affordable housing numbers.
Ms Adair called on the government to partner with not-for-profit housing providers to increase supply, saying that research showed such organisations were up to 50 per cent more cost-effective in delivery.
She also said she was concerned that the government had made no budget commitments to affordable housing.
"We need really courageous leadership from the Planning Minister and the Housing Minister [Rose Jackson] to... provide interim solutions, as well as working in the medium and longer term to effectively reform the housing system, and to prioritise renters, not home buyers," Ms Adair said.
In a bid to deliver NSW's share of housing under the national accord, Mr Scully said the government was examining a suite of possible measures, including options to improve the development application assessment process.
The National Housing Accord is an agreement aiming to address the supply and affordability of housing in Australia.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
