A brazen thief has admitted "when you're high on drugs, you're not thinking straight" after he took off with a victim's motorcycle in the Wollongong CBD last week.
"I should've walked away and been the bigger man, now that I've looked at it," Phillip Gibson told Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
"I'm the one that did the f---in' stupid thing. I was intoxicated and on drugs ... and I'm sorry about it."
Pointing to his lengthy rap sheet, Magistrate Claire Girotto was unconvinced Gibson would change his ways after he pleaded for his release.
"You saying let me out and you'll never see me again is just rubbish," Magistrate Girotto said.
"I accept he's got aspirations to not re-offend but he's got a 90-page record."
Gibson, 38, jumped on a silver Yamaha motorbike in the Wollongong CBD and rode off about 4.45pm on April 8, the day after he was released on bail for a separate matter.
The victim reported the theft when he noticed his motorbike was gone, with investigators viewing nearby CCTV footage that captured the entire incident.
Gibson was arrested three days later when officers spotted him walking along Kembla St.
He pleaded guilty to taking and driving a conveyance without the consent of the owner and driving unlicensed for a motor vehicle.
Wearing a sling, Gibson told the court he wouldn't receive adequate care for his broken collarbone while locked up. He apologised for his offending, saying it was a result of a traumatic upbringing and beginning drug use at age 13.
"I know my record's sh--," he said.
Magistrate Girotto ordered a sentencing assessment report to examine the circumstances surrounding his offending.
Gibson will learn his fate on June 1.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.