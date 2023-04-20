With Anamoe and Jacquinot preparing for stud duties, the racing landscape shifted through the autumn, amid Giga Kick's rise to becoming Australia's No.1 horse.
We'll have to wait until the spring for a tantalising showdown between the reigning Everest champion and challenger I Wish I Win, from the Peter Moody stable.
But Giga Kick's ability to dominate the 1400m All Ages Stakes last Saturday enhanced his reputation as the new star of the track.
According to ratings analyst Daniel O'Sullivan, Giga Kick is the highest rating three-year-old this season with a peak run of 106.7, ahead of In Secret (104.9) and Jacquinot (103.1).
In the weight-for-age standings, Giga Kick is only topped by English raider Dubai Honour (107.7), who overwhelmed Mo'unga and Anamoe to win the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
The door still remains open for Anamoe to head to Royal Ascot, but Godolphin are already eyeing the first generation of talent, after placing a $121,000 price tag on his service, though it's expected the international racing giant will hold on to the vast majority of yearlings.
Jacquinot, who simply did not appreciate the wet track in the All Aged, but soldiered on for fifth, was retired this week and will stand for a fee of $33,000.
The Rubick colt retires with five career wins from 12 starts, including the Group 1 Golden Rose and CF Orr Stakes, for more than $2.4 million in prizemoney.
"He was without a doubt one of the dominant colts of his generation, in an elite class," trainer Michael Kent Junior said this week.
For punters, the spring is an enticing prospect, with Giga Kick arriving as racing's new hero. In celebrating Giga Kick's Group 1 triumph, jockey Craig Williams is bullish about the future.
"The exciting part about it is that he's got so much more to come," he said.
"We see horses that get developed really well, perfect example two weeks ago Mr Brightside. This horse is a three-year-old having (had) nine starts, already (has) won a Group 1."
The Giga Kick juggernaut is set to roll on next month, when trainer Clayton Douglas takes him to the Brisbane carnival as firm favourite for the Doomben 10,000.
While Australia continues to produce the finest sprinters, trainers are harnessing the power of import stayers, with the Gai Waterhouse-Adrian Bott-trained White Marlin showing why he is the long-range Melbourne Cup favourite, after four consecutive wins for the stable.
White Marlin will run in Tuesday's 2000m Anzac Day Quality Handicap before pressing on to the Melbourne Cup qualifying race, the Andrew Ramsden.
Bet 365 major race odds (others not quoted at longer odds)
DOOMBEN 10,000
Saturday, May 13
Giga Kick $2.10, Aft Cabin $7, Mazu, Private Eye $8, Mariamia $11, Lost and Running, Eduardo, A Case Of You, What You Need, Vilana, Prince Of Boom $13.
THE EVEREST
October 14
Giga Kick $4.50, I Wish I Win $6, In Secret $9, Nature Strip, Mazu, Imperatriz $11, Private Eye, Amelia's Jewel, Lucky Sweynesse $13, Aft Cabin, Shinzo $15.
MELBOURNE CUP
November 7
White Marlin $10, Goldman $13, Francesco Guardi $17, Soulcombe $19, Gold Trip $21, Deauville Legend, Sonnyboylisten, Silver Sonic, Titleholder $21; Loft, Durston, Sharp N Smart, Duke De Sessa, Cleveland, A Dream To Share, Broome, Siskany $26.
