Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Surveys find cost of living the biggest issue of concern to young people

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 20 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Wollongong resident Nathan Chandola, 22, says he is fortunate to receive subsidised rent - but expects he would struggle without that. Picture by Adam McLean.
West Wollongong resident Nathan Chandola, 22, says he is fortunate to receive subsidised rent - but expects he would struggle without that. Picture by Adam McLean.

The cost of living has emerged as the biggest issue of concern for young people, two different organisations have found, and for a large proportion it is having a detrimental impact on their mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.