The cost of living has emerged as the biggest issue of concern for young people, two different organisations have found, and for a large proportion it is having a detrimental impact on their mental health.
In youth mental health foundation headspace's national survey, the cost of living and financial instability was the most cited issue of concern, followed by housing affordability.
Another youth mental health organisation, ReachOut, also conducted a survey, in which almost one-third of respondents reported the cost of living as an issue they were most worried about.
More than half of those concerned about the issue reported experiencing sleep issues, 63 per cent said they experienced mood changes, and 57 per cent said they lacked motivation as a result of these worries.
University of Wollongong music student Nathan Chandola, 22, said he was "very fortunate" to receive subsidised rent through Southern Youth and Family Services, but without that assistance he would find things more difficult.
"I think I would definitely struggle a lot, with having to go to uni and finding a decent casual job between those hours," Mr Chandola said
While he had a casual job, he said paying subsidised rent allowed him to focus more on his studies.
Mr Chandola expected that he would feel the force of financial pressures more keenly when he finished university, and had tried to save money in preparation for that.
Another Wollongong student, Tom (who did not wish to be identified) said the rising cost of living was not having a great effect on their mental wellbeing.
The 22-year-old said they had been going to therapy regularly when they received Centrelink support with the COVID-19 supplement, but had since had to space out appointments due to the cost.
Tom said they were also delaying specialist medical appointments as a result.
"I'm putting a lot of much-needed medical care on hold, because I can't afford it," they said.
Tom said they were very conscious of the money they spent on food, used the free Gong shuttle where possible, and shopped around for petrol.
They said a cap on rental increases or a rent freeze would help, as would booster payments for people on Centrelink support who needed financial assistance for medical appointments and the like.
"Any financial aid that can be provided would be very beneficial," Tom said.
headspace's survey results formed part of its submission to a Senate committee on the cost of living.
"It is... incumbent on governments to take steps to alleviate these pressures, so that young people and their families can afford the things they need to lead happy, healthy lives," chief executive officer Jason Trethowan said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
