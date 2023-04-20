Fairy Meadow residents have long complained of the numerous crashes along the stretch of the Princes Highway that runs through their suburb, and now they have the data to prove it.
Between 2013 and 2022, a total of 862 claims from motor and motorcycle collisions were lodged with NRMA Insurance and CGU on the Princes Highway in Fairy Meadow.
Spread across the 10 years this amounts to seven claims a month, with claims rapidly rising from 24 in 2013 to 101 in 2016.
The most dangerous year was 2019, with 114 claims.
A spokesperson for IAG, which owns NRMA Insurance and CGU, said the claims resulted from a high congestion traffic area and at intersections.
"The motor claims data since 2019 shows most vehicle incidents involve either failure to give way or a rear-end collision."
A spate of recent accidents along the road have refocused attention on the strip.
On April 2, a ute driver turning onto the Princes Highway from the Leisure Coast parking lot allegedly hit a 66-year-old woman who was on her way to mass, killing her.
The next weekend, a two car collision at the corner of the Princes Highway and Guest Avenue closed the northbound lanes for hours.
The horror run for motorists followed another two crashes, including a two car collision on May 29 and another two car collision on April 6 where a vehicle hit a power pole near the Fraternity Club.
Nearby on Elliotts Road, where residents complained of frequent dangerous driving, a car ploughed into a house on March 30.
Data from Transport for NSW's Centre for Road Safety show how serious incidents are spread along the arterial road.
Incidents cluster at major intersections, such as with Memorial Drive, Mount Ousley Road and Elliotts Road.
However the most serious injuries occur between the KFC on the corner of McGrath Street and where the road crosses Cabbage Tree Creek, before the speed limit reduces to 50km/h per hour in the Fairy Meadow shopping strip.
While the road is a local road, and under the purview of Wollongong City Council, Transport for NSW recently completed a safety upgrade at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Elliotts Road, including replacing the traffic light posts and control box.
A Wollongong council spokesperson said the council was reviewing road safety measures along the highway.
"The Princes Highway is a key route in our road network and is a major collector road," a council spokesperson said.
"We will seek advice from the NSW Police on contributing factors when the investigations into the recent incidents are finalised.
"This information, in combination with traffic data and accident history, will be used to review road safety at this location."
Plans are progressing for a shared bicycle and pedestrian path along the Princes Highway from North Wollongong station to Guest Avenue, with construction expected to occur in the next financial year.
