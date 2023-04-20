A Fairy Meadow man with a penchant for filling his car to the brim with stolen goods, including 180 bottles of booze on one occasion, is waiting to learn his fate.
Gregory Charles Coombes faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday where he confirmed guilty pleas to break, enter and steal and two counts of suspected stolen goods in custody.
Police found the 54-year-old running down a driveway in the early hours of February 6, 2021 after they received calls of a break and enter at Tarrawanna.
After conducting checks, they discovered Coombes didn't fit the description for the incident and let him go.
However officers spotted a green Nissan Pulsar, registered in Coombes' name, parked in an unusual position in front of a nearby unit shortly after.
Police searched the unlocked car and found 132 bottles of spirits and wine inside - including 96 pre-mixed bottles of Canadian Club and Dry - all neatly packed inside grocery bags and a suit case.
Officers believed the alcohol was the proceeds from a break and enter incident at the Cabbage Tree Hotel in Fairy Meadow where offenders nicked massive amounts of liquor.
Coombes was arrested two days later, with the Nissan parked outside his address.
Six months later, he struck again. Coombes broke into a house under construction on Spring St, Mount Keira on August 31, 2021 and filled his Nissan up with tools and massive drums of paint.
About 6.30am that morning, police spotted Coombes driving away from the scene and followed as he came to a stop in front of a nearby unit.
Officers pulled up and questioned him, taking a quick glance inside the car - finding the amount of paint to be suspicious.
Police eventually got his car keys from him and opened the boot.
Inside the car was four 15 litre paint drums, a nail gun, a radio, a fabric drop sheet, a hi-vis yellow safety jacket, tool batteries, an LED work light and an air compressor.
Coombes initially said he didn't enter the property and found the items in a dumpster.
But an examination of the crime scene revealed his distinctive shoe impression throughout the inside of the house.
He was subsequently charged and all property was returned to the construction workers, according to tendered court documents.
Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned Coombes' matter to May 26 where he is expected to receive his sentence.
His bail will continue.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
