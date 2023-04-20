Police allege a 32-year-old man who caused a serious crash on Springhill Road was drunk when he ran a red light and hit another car, leaving the other driver in a serious but stable condition, before fleeing the scene.
One man has been arrested and charged after a serious crash on Springhill Road yesterday evening.
The two car crash occurred at about 5pm on Thursday.
Emergency services responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Springhill Road and Entry Road, Spring Hill.
Paramedics treated a 62-year-old man at the scene who was later airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
A hospital spokesperson said the man was in a serious but stable condition on Friday morning.
Police arrested a 32-year-old man shortly afterwards in Cringila and took him to Wollongong Police station.
Police later charged the man with with four offences including drive with mid-range PCA, proceed through red light, cause bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle and fail to stop and assist after impact - cause injury.
Officers including specialists from the Crash Investigation Unit set up a crime scene.
Southbound lanes between Masters Road and Five Islands Road were closed until late yesterday evening but have re-opened.
Northbound lanes were closed immediately after the collision.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.