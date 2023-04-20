One man has been arrested after a serious crash on Springhill Road this evening.
The two car crash occurred at about 5pm.
Emergency services responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of Springhill Road and Entry Road, Spring Hill.
Paramedics treated a 62-year-old man at the scene who was later airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
Police arrested a 32-year-old man shortly afterwards in Cringila and took him to Wollongong Police station where he is assisting police.
Officers have established a crime scene and specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit are on site.
Currently the southbound lanes are closed between Masters Road and Five Islands Road.
Northbound lanes were closed earlier.
