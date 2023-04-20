Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Springhill Road this evening.
Currently the southbound lanes are closed between Masters Road and Five Islands Road after a crash around 5pm this afternoon.
A man in his 50s was airlifted to St George Hospital. His condition is not yet known.
Northbound lanes were closed earlier.
The two car crash is diverting traffic onto the Princes Motorway and there is no entrance to the steelworks at Springhill Road.
The other driver is assisting police.
More to come
