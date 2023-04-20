Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Everything you need to know about Wollongong's premiere of Air Time

Gayle Tomlinson
By Gayle Tomlinson
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:41pm, first published 8:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Johnny Chaing
Pictures by Johnny Chaing

"It wasn't a BMX stunt show," one mum said to her grom son as they left Wollongong Town Hall on Thursday, April 20 after watching the world premiere of Air Time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gayle Tomlinson

Gayle Tomlinson

Editor, Illawarra Mercury

Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.