Everything you need to know about Wollongong's premiere of Air Time

"It wasn't a BMX stunt show," one mum said to her grom son as they left Wollongong Town Hall on Thursday, April 20 after watching the world premiere of Air Time.
And she's right. It wasn't.
But they were just as talented, just as exciting and had more than a touch of class.
Air Time presented by Merrigong Theatre Company and Branch Nebula was described as 'a stunning collision between wheels in motion and the elegant flow of dance and parkour'.
Perhaps a mixture that was hard for the regular theatre-goer to get their head around, but accompanied by posters of a BMX flying through the air and a skateboarder on rails, it was easy to make the mental leap from arts and culture to stunt show.
With a 6.30pm start time in the school holidays, it was no surprise the audience was filled with kids ready for some action.
And as dancer Cloé Fournier took to the stage with a block of wood, there were some puzzled faces and a few parents wondering if they got it wrong.
But professional skateboarder Austin Gray slowly ramped up the pace and as the difficulty of his tricks increased we all settled in to enjoy the show.
He was joined by professional BMX rider Alex Hiam, roller skater Tia Pitman, free-runner Tristan Hodder and dancer Feras Shaheen.
The pumping music, clever lighting, and at times beautiful stage production meant it was a cinematic experience.
There were enough tricks and shock and awe to keep the kids entertained, and just enough dance to spark a conversation.
There's no doubt there will be some inspired kids down at the skate park this weekend with a bucket of ping pong balls and maybe some car tyres.
For the parents it was a great mental break from the day-to-day, and I think we all came away wondering if we could rock a pair of impala skates as well as Tia.
What the blurb says
"With skate ramps towering over the audience and performers propelling with extreme speed and height, this adrenaline-pumping new work is a display of air-born mastery with and original electro soundtrack."
Air Time is at Wollongong Town Hall Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22.
Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.
