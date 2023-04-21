Have a ringside seat this Anzac Day

Anzac Day is a time to reflect and what better way to do that than to be surrounded by your mates.
Wollongong Golf Club amalgamated with City Diggers Wollongong in November 2020 and since this time, WGC have worked hard to rebuild important relationships with the RSL and honour the legacy of traditionally hosted events such as the Anzac Day activities.
"We are proud of the heritage of City Diggers and the important place it holds in the Wollongong community," CEO Leigh Hingston of Wollongong Golf Club said.
The club is partnering with His Boy Elroy and have created a 'pop-up burger bar' which will be set up in the Owen Room on the day. Live music from Big Willy will be on from midday downstairs in Pape'ete.
Two-up will be hosted in the Owen Room auditorium from noon in a custom-built 'bunker' ring and all proceeds from two-up will be donated to RSL Illawarra sub-branches.
The RSL works to provide welfare support for veterans and their families along with advocacy advice and camaraderie.
One of these is the Veterans Sport and Recreation program, of which the Wollongong Golf Club is proud to provide free golf rounds and partnering to host golf events to further support RSL fundraising initiatives.
Leigh added, "Wollongong Golf Club is proud to support Anzac Day and the local sub-branches that honour the service and sacrifice of our veterans.
"We recognise the importance of commemorating this day to honour the service and sacrifice of our veterans.
"We also acknowledge the ongoing contribution of our current and former defence personnel and their families to our community.
"Our clubs are committed to providing a welcoming and respectful environment for all our members and guests, especially on Anzac Day."
Honorary secretary/treasurer Peter Lipscomb of the City of Wollongong RSL Sub-Branch said, "The City of Wollongong RSL Sub-Branch commends the Wollongong Golf Club and His Boy Elroy for their considerable efforts in providing a unique Anzac Day experience for veterans and the public.
"The generosity of these organisations in directing all profits from Anzac Day activities such as two-up and the pop-up burger bar to RSL NSW to support local Illawarra sub-branches and the RSL NSW Veterans Support Fund is greatly appreciated.
"This generous contribution will ensure that RSL NSW and local sub-branches can continue to organise commemorative events such as the Anzac Day Dawn Service and March, while delivering vital welfare support, advocacy advice and camaraderie to veterans and their families in the Illawarra and NSW."
They all look forward to seeing you at City Diggers Club on Anzac Day to share this important occasion together.
Located at 82 Church Street, Wollongong, see citydiggers.com.au for more details.
Children waving flags and relatives wearing medals are now a familiar sight in any Anzac Day march.
While this special time commemorates those who fell at Gallipoli, Anzac Day has broadened to honour those who have served in other wars, those who supported the war effort from home and ex-servicewomen.
Since the end of World War I, Australia has fought in 10 wars, including World War II (1939-45), the Korean War (1950-53), Vietnam War (1965-73), Gulf War (1990-91), War in Afghanistan (2001-21), Iraq War (2003-09) and the intervention in the Syrian Civil War (2014-17).
Ex-servicemen and women from these theatres of conflict are now part of the march, a key part of Anzac Day.
The RSL traditionally organises the Anzac Day march.
Marches are led by World War II veterans, followed by navy/army/air force personnel, civilians supporting Australian troops, descendants of Australian veterans, Commonwealth and allies.
Authorities recognise the importance of including these other servicemen and women on Anzac Day, especially since the last surviving Anzac (Alec Campbell) died in 2002.
So our connection to Gallipoli (and the more than 8000 soldiers who died in that campaign) continues through the tradition of Anzac Day.
Anzac Day (April 25) commemorates the Gallipoli campaign, which began at dawn and was part of a plan to allow Allied ships to pass through the Dardanelles, capture Constantinople (now Istanbul) and ultimately keep Ottoman Turkey out of the war.
Martyrs' Day is commemorated in Turkey on March 18, the anniversary of a key win against the Allies during the Gallipoli campaign. Martyrs' Day commemorates all compatriots who died for the country.
The first Anzac Day was held on October 13, 1915, in Adelaide. It replaced the eight-hour day holiday and was more a "patriotic carnival" aimed at recruiting troops into World War I than the solemn occasion it later became.
The true Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916, a year after the Gallipoli landings. The public holiday remained in Australia throughout the 1920s, and as World War II loomed, the "sons of Anzacs" were welcomed.
For those who served and their relatives, the march, or parade, is crucial to keeping the Anzac spirit alive. But civilians also want to mark the day and remember those who fell.
They will line the streets, wave, and clap the march or wear a sprig of rosemary in their buttonholes.
This year is the 50th anniversary of Australian Military leaving Vietnam and recently the Illawarra community gathered together for a 10km walk to honour Vietnam War veterans.
Ian Birch, president of Vietnam Veterans Illawarra sub branch, said, "We are honoured to be offered the role of leading this year's Anzac Day March and warmly thank the Wollongong March Committee.
"Our Anzac Service is a solemn occasion that serves to remind us of the spirit of the supreme sacrifice of those that have died in all wars. Their memory lives forever in our memory.
"The unwritten law of ANZAC said: 'Look after your mates and honour your dead. This sacred duty we discharge by choice'."
Anzac Day is not a celebration as it is sometimes called by some, but a Commemoration of the Service that has been given by many.
"As a one conflict organisation, the Vietnam Veterans Illawarra Sub Branch have a future even though we are all in our 70s and 80s now," Ian said.
"Corrimal RSL Sub Branch will continue with our Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration Service in August and keep the Memorial Wall up to date and honour the sub branch by taking up the torch.
"While this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Australian military forces leaving Vietnam, a lot of veterans have just disappeared, not proud to say they had served in Vietnam.
"The thoughts against Vietnam had changed and people took it out on the vets. Stop and think...we were just following the law of the land. Was it our fault? The army landed my mob back in Sydney at 2am in the morning when no-one was around. Was this my fault?
"Some RSLs didn't want Vietnam vets and so our sub branch was formed, still around 150 strong."
Another Vietnam veteran Rob Cohen said that it has been this camaraderie of the Vietnam Veterans Association and leader Ian Birch, who he called "an inspiration", that has helped him greatly.
Having got to know the local Vietnamese community, Rob said he now has a great respect for the people, and has travelled back to Vietnam multiple times.
Anzac Service
The Anzac Service is on Sunday, April 23 from 4pm at The Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Flagstaff Hill, Wollongong Harbour. They will gather to honour lost friends and experiences of the war - all are welcome.
Anzac Day March
The Anzac Day March is on Tuesday, April 25 from 10am, starting at Crown Street Mall, Kembla Street, Wollongong.
With the 50th anniversary, they encourage all Vietnam veterans and their families to join them - you don't have to be members of the association or the sub branch to march with them.
