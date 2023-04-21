Have a ringside seat this Anzac Day

Leading the march is Vietnam sub branch at Anzac Day, April 25 in Wollongong Advertising Feature

Ian Birch, president of Vietnam Veterans Illawarra Sub Branch and his granddaughter Alexandra Birch at an Anzac Day ceremony. Picture supplied

This year is the 50th anniversary of Australian Military leaving Vietnam and recently the Illawarra community gathered together for a 10km walk to honour Vietnam War veterans.



Ian Birch, president of Vietnam Veterans Illawarra sub branch, said, "We are honoured to be offered the role of leading this year's Anzac Day March and warmly thank the Wollongong March Committee.

"Our Anzac Service is a solemn occasion that serves to remind us of the spirit of the supreme sacrifice of those that have died in all wars. Their memory lives forever in our memory.

"The unwritten law of ANZAC said: 'Look after your mates and honour your dead. This sacred duty we discharge by choice'."

Anzac Day is not a celebration as it is sometimes called by some, but a Commemoration of the Service that has been given by many.

"As a one conflict organisation, the Vietnam Veterans Illawarra Sub Branch have a future even though we are all in our 70s and 80s now," Ian said.



"Corrimal RSL Sub Branch will continue with our Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration Service in August and keep the Memorial Wall up to date and honour the sub branch by taking up the torch.

"While this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Australian military forces leaving Vietnam, a lot of veterans have just disappeared, not proud to say they had served in Vietnam.



"The thoughts against Vietnam had changed and people took it out on the vets. Stop and think...we were just following the law of the land. Was it our fault? The army landed my mob back in Sydney at 2am in the morning when no-one was around. Was this my fault?

"Some RSLs didn't want Vietnam vets and so our sub branch was formed, still around 150 strong."

Another Vietnam veteran Rob Cohen said that it has been this camaraderie of the Vietnam Veterans Association and leader Ian Birch, who he called "an inspiration", that has helped him greatly.

Having got to know the local Vietnamese community, Rob said he now has a great respect for the people, and has travelled back to Vietnam multiple times.

Anzac Service

The Anzac Service is on Sunday, April 23 from 4pm at The Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Flagstaff Hill, Wollongong Harbour. They will gather to honour lost friends and experiences of the war - all are welcome.

Anzac Day March

The Anzac Day March is on Tuesday, April 25 from 10am, starting at Crown Street Mall, Kembla Street, Wollongong.