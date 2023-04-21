Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Warilla Lake South Gorillas and Stingrays set to renew Group Seven rivalry

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One player was sent off and two were sin-binned when Warilla Lake South Gorillas played the Stingrays of Shellharbour during the 2022 season. Picture by Adam McLean
One player was sent off and two were sin-binned when Warilla Lake South Gorillas played the Stingrays of Shellharbour during the 2022 season. Picture by Adam McLean

If last season's corresponding Group Seven fixture is anything to go by the clash between reigning premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas and the Stingrays of Shellharbour on Sunday will be a 'rip-snorter' of a game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.