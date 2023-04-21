If last season's corresponding Group Seven fixture is anything to go by the clash between reigning premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas and the Stingrays of Shellharbour on Sunday will be a 'rip-snorter' of a game.
A 12-man Stingrays beat the powerhouse Warilla outfit 30-18 despite the visitors playing with one man less for 73 of the 80 minutes of the game at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner remembers the game well.
Warner's side is the only undefeated team after three rounds, but the coach knows the Stingrays' biggest test to date will come at the home of the premiers on Sunday.
"This will be the real test for us, no doubt," he said.
"We've won our three games to date but we really haven't set the world on fire, we've just been scraping by, which is good for the first month of footy.
"But obviously this is our biggest test so far. We have the reigning premiers and we have to go to their house and play. It's a big one for us."
Warner is expecting another fiery and physical clash against the Troy Grant-coached Warilla.
"I think it's always pretty fiery when you go up against an aggressive team like Warilla who are always full of energy," he said.
"It was a great game last year and unfortunately we didn't get to meet them in the semis.
"We're looking forward to another game against them. But we've had to wait a while so the boys were pretty animated at training.
"There's been good energy so everyone's looking forward to it.
"I think Group Seven's looking forward to it as well. The game has the makings of another blockbuster."
Warner said it was important the Stingrays stepped up their game against the premiers.
"They've got some quick little fellas like Justin Jones at fullback and Blair Grant and Tyrone Roberts. We have got to be good with the ball and not give them too many opportunities otherwise they'll light us up in the back end of the game," he said.
"We have got to be good in the ruck and try and slow them down and play to our pace.
"We'll look to go to the middle early and then test their edges."
The Gorillas have bounced back to form with two wins on the trot after losing their opening game of the season to the Shellharbour Sharks but Grant has some real concerns about the mounting injury toll at the club..
James Bausmer is the latest injury concern after dislocating his collarbone, while big Aaron Henry won't be able to back up for the Stingrays game.
"It's a bit hit and miss regarding injuries. It's never good to get them but at least it's early in the season and we just have to take the next man up mentality and do our best," Grant said.
"The Stingrays have started the season well, so we will have to be at our best to beat them.
"It's important we minimise our errors and put in for each other. Our [defence] has got to be right on.
"They like their forward pack and they like to go through the middle quite a bit. They also have a couple of big centres as well and their halves have been controlling the games pretty well so we are going to have to be on with everything we do.
"I'm looking forward to Sunday's game. It's been another cracking start to the Group Seven season and we're ready to rip in at home again, so I can't wait."
Meantime two of the competition's strongest sides this year will face off this Saturday in a classic derby at Michael Cronin Oval.
The Kiama Knights and Gerringong Lions are set to write the next chapter in their rivalry in the round four stoush.
In matches on Sunday Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs play Berry Shoalhaven Heads at Bill Andriske Oval, while Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles host Nowra Bomaderry at Centenary Field.
In the other match on Sunday Shellharbour Sharks battle Jamberoo Superoos at Ron Costello Oval.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
