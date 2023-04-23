An injury to Jaydn Su'A has opened the door for one of the Dragons off-season recruits Ben Murdoch-Masila to make a name for himself in the annual Anzac Day clash against the Roosters on Tuesday.
The forward was not part of the side's error-riddled loss at the hands of the Raiders in round seven. But a shoulder injury to Su'A means that the former Warrior will be joined in the back-row by Jack Bird, with Jack de Belin to start at lock.
The traditional Anzac Day clash shapes as a crucial one for the Dragons, who are looking to improve on their 2-4 season record, as pressure continues to mount on head coach Anthony Griffin.
But for Murdoch-Masila, it will be business as usual as he comes into the starting team.
"I'm looking forward to it," he said.
"I haven't played an Anzac Day game since I was at Penrith a few years back. I'm looking forward to it and I can't wait.
"We touched on it in our team meeting, what the day means and what it means to us as a team.
"[It's about] going out there and giving it your all, especially for the people that came before us and what they did for our country."
Murdoch-Masila said there would be extra incentive for both sides in the match with each team not playing their best football.
"It's what we touched on this week, really trying to find our groove and find our punch really," he said.
"We've been looking at videos and we haven't been going too bad but it's a bit of individual lapses and stuff like that [which is costing us]. We're all pretty up for this came and we can't wait.
"From what I could see [from the Canberra game] it was just a bit of brain snaps and execution stuff, we really didn't get through our sets well," Murdoch-Masila added.
Consecutive Anzac Day wins would relieve mounting pressure on Griffin for the immediate time being.
Both Murdoch-Masila and fellow teammate Jacob Liddle said the talk around the coaching future at the club had not been a distraction heading into the match.
"[It's] not [a distraction] for myself personally," Murdoch-Masila said.
"I'm a pretty quiet bloke and I don't get into that kind of stuff in the world. I just focus on myself and my footy," he said.
Liddle added the same sentiment. He remained adamant that Griffin's future was not discussed behind closed doors with the team.
"Wins always help with everything," he added.
Still early days into the season, there has been plenty of noise about who comes in to replace Griffin should the board decide to let him go.
Making finals appears to be the only tonic for Griffin keeping his job, but it is not certain even that will save him as he comes off contract at the end of the 2023 season.
Their opponents pulled a selection surprise by dropping Walker. His place in the halves has been taken by Joey Manu, with Paul Momorovski starting in the centres.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.