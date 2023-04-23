Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Opportunity beckons for Ben Murdoch-Masila in Anzac Day fixture

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Murdoch-Masila will come into the starting team for the Roosters clash. Picture by Anna Warr
Ben Murdoch-Masila will come into the starting team for the Roosters clash. Picture by Anna Warr

An injury to Jaydn Su'A has opened the door for one of the Dragons off-season recruits Ben Murdoch-Masila to make a name for himself in the annual Anzac Day clash against the Roosters on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.