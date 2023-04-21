Fresh faces, fresh hope: Illawarra Rugby League 2023 season kicks off

It's been a long time coming but the new Mojo Homes Cup season will kick off with a bang on Saturday, with some blockbusters right out of the gate.
It will see the renewal of one of the oldest rivalries in the book, with Wests taking on Dapto at Parrish Park, while finalists from last season De La Salle and Thirroul will meet at Captain Cook Oval.
After copping a bitter blow in the loss of marquee recruit Jarrod Mullen on the eve of the season, Corrimal will be looking to lay down a fresh marker at home against reigning premiers Collegians; who will usher in a fresh era under new coach Peter Hooper.
Like any new season, fresh hope rests on fresh faces. These are the ones that matter:
Collegians: Peter Hooper (coach)
It's the most important decision any club can make and the Dogs have looked internally to find a replacement for three-time premiership-winner Nathan Fien.
They're large boots to fill, but Hooper will benefit from the return of the bulk of last season's premiership-winning squad, in particular veterans like Blake Phillips and Jarrod Thompson, who collect premierships like this reporter collects empty schooner glasses.
It leaves Hooper confident he can add measured touches in his first season in charge.
"I'm not going to come in and throw my weight around," Hooper told the Mercury.
"I'm not an overly cranky coach and as I've got older, you probably lean more on the senior players because, at the end of the day, they drive the standards.
"It's not going to be 'Peter Hooper's way', it's got to be a collective Collies way. That's what's worked best here.
"What Nathan's done speaks for itself, and the players speak for themselves in what they've done with the club the last few years. They're pretty high standards that they set themselves without me having to be overseer of too much."
Wests: Sosaia Feki
With 148 NRL games - and a premiership - to his name, recruits don't come with much more clout than the former Sharks flyer.
A good mate of former Castleford teammate Grant Millington, the club's biggest acquisition ahead of last season, the 31-year-old will add class to what's an already formidable roster under returning coach Pete McLeod.
"He's been really good, especially with all the young guys," McLeod said.
"He's good mates with Grant Millington, who was massive for us last year. He was off contract in England and was looking to come back to Australia.
"He's been here since our first training session a couple of months ago. [At] wing or centre he'll do a job for us. He's just a really humble, nice guy, so it'll be good to have him on the field."
Honorable mention must also go to Wyndham Peachey, who's joined the club after regularly being De La Salle's best last season.
Thirroul: Jarrod Boyle
Recruitment coups don't come much bigger in this competition, with Boyle looking to win a premiership at a third Illawarra club. It speaks to just how closely success has followed the classy play-maker who last featured in the competition in 2019.
He'll partner Paul McGregor Medalist Tarje Whitford in the halves, with another new recruit in Brad Deitz at dummy-half in a new-look spine.
Whitford is certain to build on a breakout campaign in 2022, but expect the finishing touches, particularly in the big games, to come from the former Helensburgh and Collies talisman.
"He's the perfect partner for Tarje, there's no other other half available that I'd rather have partnering him," returning coach Jarrod Costello said.
"He's got the runs on the board and he's a winner. He's been one of the most influential players in this competition for probably the last 10 years."
De La Salle: Jack Williams
It's a case of 'take your pick' when it comes to De La Salle's ranks, with the side named for round one bearing just sparing resemblance to the competition newbies' first season in the Illawarra last year.
Among what's undoubtedly the biggest recruitment drive of any club, coach Luke Manahan pin-pointed five-eighth, and former Sharks and Parramatta lower-grader, Jack Williams as the one to watch.
"I'm really excited to see Jack Williams," Manahan said.
"He played juniors here from sixes up and then was with Cronulla for a while, did a couple of preseasons with them.
"He couldn't get a crack and we thought we had him and he got a call to go to Parra and train there. He was just not getting a crack and decided to come back to us this year.
"I hadn't seen him play in a while and he was really good in the trial and just the training has been just such a good voice that everyone listens to. He's small but he whacks and I'm really excited to see how he goes for us."
Dapto: Josh Vaartjes
Not so much a new face, but a returning one that will have a huge impact at Dapto Showground.
It's a call that may raise an eyebrow given the Canaries have also added a trio of former NRL stars in Aaron Gray, Pita Godinet and Brad Takairangi, but don't underestimate the value of the returning workhorse.
While his well-known engine has seen him win just about every fitness drill through preseason, his ability to play 80 minutes in the middle will be invaluable to coach Blake Wallace given the club is still building forward depth in his second year in charge.
"Choc's a local junior, he's won a comp with us," Wallace, a teammate of Vaartjes in the club's 2016 premiership, said.
"When you've got someone that calibre and just how fit he is at the moment, I've got a front rower that's leading con drills, puts us in good stead.
"Just with his mentality and his work ethic, the boys are enjoying having him around and having him back at the club. I'm excited to see him go."
Gray, Godinet have been named to play in round one, but Wallace said finding where they best fit could take some time.
"We're kind of lucky in the sense that Pita can play a bit of nine and can play in the halves as well," Wallace said.
"Aaron'll be straight out centre. Brad's got a lot of versatility, he's a very skillful player and it'd be good to get the ball in his hands as often as we can."
Corrimal: Jarrod Mullen
Yes, we're aware that the NRL veteran will not don the Cougars jumper this year after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury sustained in the club's final trial outing.
Nevertheless, insiders cannot overstate the impact the 36-year-old has had on the club since being unveiled as a marquee signing in November.
It was a key driver in the club's broader recruitment, which has been substantial, and indications are he'll continue to be a key figure at the club despite being sidelined.
Indeed, bitterly disappointing he won't take the park but it doesn't appear to be a total loss, with coach Drew Keys saying Mullen's presence has seen a huge lift in the club's overall standards.
"It's the type of person that Jarrod more so than the player that he is," Keys said.
"The first thing he basically said to me [when he signed] was 'I just want to help the young kids as much as I can, I just want to be able to get in there and teach'.
"He certainly didn't want any part of a coaching role because he understands the stresses of that, but he really wanted guys to be able to ask questions, he's incredibly approachable with the young fellas.
"And he's just been so good for our standards at training. Obviously coming from where he's come from, he can really drive that for us and, and it's something that we didn't have last year.
"We had senior players, but we didn't really have anybody that was going to put their foot down with some of those standards. It's shone through and, even when he's not there, we see it with the young guys now, which is great."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.