Vietnam Vets to lead Wollongong's Anzac Day march, urge comrades to join

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 24 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 11:30am
Vietnam Veterans Ron Woods, Ron Wessel, Ian Birch, John Kielbicki and Dave Paloff at the memorial at Flagstaff Hill. Picture by Robert Peet.
Vietnam Veterans Ron Woods, Ron Wessel, Ian Birch, John Kielbicki and Dave Paloff at the memorial at Flagstaff Hill. Picture by Robert Peet.

Vietnam veterans across the Illawarra are being encouraged to join Tuesday's Anzac Day march in Wollongong - which will be for the first time led by comrades from their conflict.

