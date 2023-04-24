Vietnam Vets to lead Wollongong's Anzac Day march, urge comrades to join

Vietnam veterans across the Illawarra are being encouraged to join Tuesday's Anzac Day march in Wollongong - which will be for the first time led by comrades from their conflict.
Australians who served in Vietnam were infamously treated poorly upon their return, including being excluded from many RSL clubs as well as blamed by some for taking part in the divisive war.
Given this history, the significance of these veterans leading the march this year cannot be overstated.
And Vietnam vets, and their families and loved ones, are being encouraged, even if they haven't been involved in any associations or the like, to join in the commemorations on Sunday if they wish.
"I would like to appeal to all Vietnam veterans or deceased veterans' families and especially those that have never joined a veterans group, to March with us on Anzac Day," Ian Birch, president of the Illawarra branch of the Vietnam Veterans Association, said.
"Just put your medals on and join in - no questions asked.
"We would warmly welcome all that served at different times of the Vietnam War.
"We will form up outside the ANZ Bank at the bottom of the mall. Just look for The Vietnam Veterans banner."
Mr Birch said both the RSL and other veterans had come a long way.
"When I returned from Vietnam we were told by the army staff that dismissed us, to join the RSL- they will look after you," he said.
"In my case the secretary took my fees and details and then told me I haven't been to war. I didn't go back for years, as did a lot of others.
"We now have great relationships with all RSL sub-branches in the Illawarra ... this was not always so.
"Our sub-branch would like to acknowledge the Wollongong Anzac Day march committee for allowing us the to lead this years Anzac Day.
"Anzac Day is always special and is not a celebration but a commemoration of the recognition of all who have served our country in war and peace keeping operations.
"We especially remember all those that gave the supreme sacrifice, their loved ones and those that have suffered long term health issues.
"I would like to also pay respect to our wives and loved ones; not all vets are easy to live with. We are grateful for their loving support."
The Illawarra sub-branch had to struggle for years to finally get their memorial built on Flagstaff Hill.
At that memorial on Sunday the late former Wollongong RSL sub-branch Peter Poulton, himself a Vietnam veteran, was recognised with a plaque marking his service to veterans.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.