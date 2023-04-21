Illawarra Mercury
Shoalhaven and Avondale to clash in Illawarra rugby blockbuster

By Agron Latifi
Updated April 21 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 1:30pm
Shoalhaven were crowned Illawarra rugby champions last season after beating Avondale 35-12 in the grand final at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr
A grand-final rematch between Shoalhaven and Avondale highlights round two of the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition this Saturday.

