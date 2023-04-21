Minister to take no action after Shellharbour council walkout

The walkout of the four Labor Shellharbour councillors is unlikely to result in action from Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig.
At the tail-end of the council meeting on Tuesday night, councillors Maree Duffy-Moon, Rob Petreski, Moira Hamilton and Lou Stefanovski packed up and walked out.
The walkout came following allegations of "stifling debate" and Cr Petreski moving a motion of dissent following a ruling by Mayor Chris Homer.
It was a move that came after months of escalating tensions between Labor and independent councillors and raised questions of whether Shellharbour City Council was functioning effectively.
The Office of Local Government has previously taken action against councils that are performing poorly.
One of the most recent was in 2022 when the former Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman sacked Wingecarribee Shire councillors due to "dysfunction" in the council, replacing them with an administrator.
A spokesperson for the Office of Local Government said Mr Hoenig was aware of what happened at the Shellharbour council meeting on Tuesday night.
"Based on reporting of the matter there is nothing to indicate that the council did not comply with its code of meeting practice when debating the motion," the spokesperson for the minister said.
"Although four councillors left the meeting during debate on a particular motion that occurred towards the end of the agenda, the council continued to have a quorum to undertake the business of the meeting as five councillors remained.
"The council also dealt with a number of significant items of business, including the adoption of a new structure for council services as well as the agreement to exhibit a draft budget and long-term financial plan."
In terms of receiving any complaints made regarding potential code of conduct breaches, including any concerns about breaches of meeting practices, that responsibility rested with Shellharbour general manager Michael Archer.
