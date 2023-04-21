It was a well known fact that has now been confirmed - Keeley Davis will not don the 'Red-V' jersey in 2023 after it was revealed she would be joining the Roosters on Friday morning.
As previously reported by the Mercury in March, Davis made the tough decision to leave the club for the upcoming season.
"I have spoken with the Dragons and have said that I'm not going to be returning there, which was a pretty hard decision to make," Davis told the Mercury last month.
"I worked at the club and I absolutely love my role there, I worked in the community team, I have nothing but love for the club. It was really tough [to leave], but I'm looking forward to the new opportunities coming."
The Corrimal product had been touted as a long-term captain of the club, having never missed a game since debuting in round one of the inaugural NRLW season.
The 23-year-old was one of three signings made by the Roosters on Friday, with Millie Boyle (Knights) and Amber Hall (Broncos) also joining the eastern suburbs club.
"In their own right, Millie, Amber and Keeley are all terrific players and we're really pleased to welcome players of their calibre and experience to our squad," Roosters NRLW coach John Strange said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.