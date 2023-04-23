Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Should shops have to close for the entire day on Anzac Day?

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
April 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from left: Cheddy Balmforth, Braden Mammone, Nathan Stratton, Gay Baker and Steve Dunstall. Pictures by Anna Warr.
Clockwise from left: Cheddy Balmforth, Braden Mammone, Nathan Stratton, Gay Baker and Steve Dunstall. Pictures by Anna Warr.

Many retailers and stores are only permitted to open their doors after 1pm on Anzac Day but some believe they should shut shop for the entire day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.