Should shops have to close for the entire day on Anzac Day?

Many retailers and stores are only permitted to open their doors after 1pm on Anzac Day but some believe they should shut shop for the entire day.
A union for retail, food food and warehouse workers believes that Tuesday, April 25 should be for remembrance not shopping.
The SDA NSW Anzac Day campaign is seeking to have Anzac Day restored to a whole day of commemoration, as it once was before restricted trading was reduced to a half day.
The Illawarra Mercury took to the streets to see what you think.
Chaddy Balmforth from Wollongong strongly believes stores should be closed.
"Just out of respect for the servicemen because my dad was a serviceman in the Air Force and I just feel it's a tradition since you know like I'm in my 60s and we've just always known that it was closed on Anzac day," she said.
Gay Baker from Berkeley doesn't mind if the stores are open for a half-day.
"It doesn't bother me, I think having a half day is fine. I think it should be a choice for shops," she said.
Braden Mammone from Horsley chose to close his store for Anzac Day.
"Out of respect it probably should be closed and if they did say that it's closed, I'd be fine with that as well," he said.
Nathan Stratton from Wollongong said businesses will be weighing up the costs to make a decision.
"Beyond respect and what-not, from a business point-of-view it's whether it's worth being open or not and whether you can afford the penalty rates."
Steve Dunstall from Thirroul believes stores should close on Anzac day.
"I think we should shut completely out of respect. I don't think you should be shopping for a new dress, you should be spending time with your family," he said.
