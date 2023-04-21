He knows what success looks like for the Dapto footy club and second year Canaries coach Blake Wallace feels the Canaries have found the right formula to get the club contending again this season.
While much of the attention on the Canaries has been understandably fixed on former NRL players Aaron Gray, Brad Takairangi and Pita Godinet, Wallace is just as excited by the crop of local juniors the trio are topping up this year.
It bears striking similarities to the last Dapto side to claim a title in 2016, that featured the likes of captain-coach Michael Henderson, Beau Henry and Joel Reddy. Crucially, it was a top-up of class in a side stacked with Canaries products.
"I don't think we were that far off last year, regardless of results, we were in games," Wallace said.
"It was important that we got the right people in some key areas to help these young fellas that we've got coming through because there is some good quality there.
"Then to have someone like Josh Vaartjes coming back to us, local junior, he's won a comp with us, is really important. To have someone of that calibre and just how fit he is at the moment, I've got a front rower that's leading con drills, is massive for us.
"Just with his mentality and his work ethic, the boys are enjoying having him around and having him back at the club. It's a good mixture at the moment of, Dapto Juniors and obviously these guys who have a lot of NRL experience.
"I've got, a couple of [local] juniors that didn't play last year that have come back as well. Someone like Jack Owens is still only young and I'm excited to see how he goes as well."
Wallace also has no doubt he'll be better for what was a challenging rookie year in the job last season. It was an earlier-than-expected move into the coaching ranks for the 30-year-old after concussion brought an end to a stellar playing career in the UK.
With a year under his belt, he feels he has a much better grasp on the demands of the role.
"I don't think I'll ever stop learning and that's what I love about it," he said.
"I'm not going to have it all figured out, I'm going to lean on guys and have people around me that I can go to and ask questions because I'm a curious sort of person. If I've got the right people around me, it's just going to help me develop as a coach.
"It was definitely tough last year at times and I probably held on to the fact there was a bit of hope that I could potentially play again. Once I finally let go of that and just said 'the players need me as a coach and that's what I'm gonna do' I really enjoyed it.
"I'm just looking to build on that base that we've got from last year and we're definitely not there to just take part and fill the numbers. I want to win and the boys feel that as well, so I'm excited for the to start so we can get out there and start testing ourselves."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
