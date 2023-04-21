Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra League: Wallace striking right balance in second year as Dapto Canaries coach

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Wallace feels he's taking charge of a more balanced roster in his second year as Dapto coach. Picture by Anna Warr
Blake Wallace feels he's taking charge of a more balanced roster in his second year as Dapto coach. Picture by Anna Warr

He knows what success looks like for the Dapto footy club and second year Canaries coach Blake Wallace feels the Canaries have found the right formula to get the club contending again this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.