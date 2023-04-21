A Lake Heights man will spend at least the next 10 days behind bars after he was involved in a dangerous crash that left another man in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Brett Forster, 32, was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Friday after police charged him with four offences following a crash on Springhill Road on Thursday afternoon at about 5pm.
Police allege that Forster was driving with a mid-range blood alcohol level when he flew through a red light at the intersection of Springhill Road and Entry Street outside Lysaghts station.
It was there that his car collided with another vehicle being driven by a 62-year-old man that was turning out of the entrance to the BlueScope steelworks.
The crash left the other man with serious injuries, and soon after emergency services arrived on scene, the man was airlifted to St George Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
The crash closed both directions of Springhill Road at the time of the incident, as paramedics and police officers, including specialists from the Crash Investigation Unit responded and established a crime scene.
Northbound lanes were soon re-opened to traffic however southbound lanes remained closed until late in the evening.
Soon after the crash police officers arrested Forster after he allegedly fled the site of the crash. Police caught up with the man in Cringila.
Forster was taken to Wollongong police station where he was later charged with with four offences including drive with mid-range PCA, proceed through red light, cause bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle and fail to stop and assist after impact - cause injury.
In Wollongong Local Court on Friday, Magistrate Sharon Holdsworth refused Forster's application for bail.
Forster will return to Wollongong Local Court on May 2.
