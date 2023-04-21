A proposed Woonona childcare centre would funnel an extra 100 cars down a dead-end street, according to documents before Wollongong City Council.
A development application has been lodged on behalf of Thomken Property Group for a 66-place childcare centre on Russell Street.
The proposal would see the demolition of two houses at the end of the street, where it abuts the Memorial Drive noise barrier.
With cars parked on both sides of the road for most of the length of Russell Street, vehicles sometimes have to pull over to allow others to pass due to a lack of space.
According to a traffic study lodged as part of the application, the childcare centre would result in at least an extra 100 cars driving in and out of the dead-end street every day.
The report estimates there would be an extra 53 trips in the morning peak period, and 47 in the afternoon.
"The estimated peak period traffic generation is of low impact on existing flows on Russell Street and the surrounding road network and can be readily accommodated without adverse impacts," the traffic study stated.
The childcare centre itself will have 16 places for children aged 0-1, 20 for the 2-3 years age group and the remainder made up of children aged between three and five.
It would operate between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday.
There will be a car park for 22 vehicles at the front of the single-storey building.
An outdoor play area will be built at the rear of the centre, with a sandpit, slide and small bike path.
Despite Memorial Drive being close to the centre, the development application noted the noise when the play area was in use would exceed maximum allowed levels at times.
To mitigate that a 2.4-metre high fence would be built along the western boundary and limits will be placed on the number of children allowed in the play area at any one time.
Signs will also be installed advising parents not to call out to their children during drop-offs and pick-ups and not to slam the gates.
The development application is on public exhibition until May 2.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
