Mt Warrigal neighbour's hedge sparks Land and Environment Court case

A desire for water views led to Mt Warrigal residents calling in the lawyers over the height of a neighbour's hedge allegedly obstructing their views of Lake Illawarra.
Ulrike and Colin Burns went to the Land and Environment Court over the height of neighbour Daryl Burkett's red tip photinia hedge.
According to a ruling from Acting Commissioner John Douglas, Mr Burkett moved in next door to the Burns' in 2011.
The hedge in question was already there when he moved in and the Burns stated the previous owners had trimmed it regularly - maintaining the desired water views.
Photos from 2017 showed the hedge had grown to a height of four metres, which prompted the Burns to call in Illawarra law firm Hanna Lawyers.
The firm wrote to Mr Burkett "demanding" the hedge be pruned to 2.5 metres, maintained below 2.7 metres and requiring him to enter a signed legal agreement to that effect.
Mr Burkett pruned the hedges back and informed the solicitor, noting he would not sign any documents.
By 2020 the pesky hedge had grown again - this time to a height of 3.8 metres.
Another letter from Hanna Lawyers arrived in Mr Burkett's mailbox, stating that "failure to enter into a legal agreement to maintain the hedge would also 'result in the commencement of proceedings against you, regardless of whether you comply with the notice above [to prune them within 21 days]', the Land and Environment Court ruling stated.
He pruned the hedges back to the desired height again but by 2022 they had grown to about 3.75 metres, though the court noted there were many gaps "through which impaired but reasonable views of Lake Illawarra remained available".
That led the Burns to lodge a claim with the Land and Environment Court seeking an order the hedge be kept no higher than 2.7 metres.
The court hearing was conducted on-site in January, Mr Burkett having again trimmed the hedge the month before, following another legal letter.
Hanna Lawyers claimed the hedge had grown to four metres and a court order was required because, without it, it would again grow and obstruct the view.
Mr Burkett said he valued the privacy the hedge afforded and the primary obstruction to the views was in fact his roof, so the requirement that he kept it trimmed below the gutter resulted in no gain of any views.
In refusing the Burns' application Acting Commissioner Douglas found the request to keep the hedge below 2.7 metres was "unreasonable".
"Objectively, the view available with the trees at three metres or slightly taller may be considered superior to the view available when the trees' height was less than 2.7 metres, because the hedge largely blocks and softens the relatively harsh visual impact of the respondent's roof, without impinging on the desired water and escarpment views," his ruling stated.
He also noted that, contrary to Hanna Lawyers' claims, "there was no onus on [Mr Burkett] to enter into a legal maintenance agreement" to trim the hedge.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
