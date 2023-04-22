Thirroul teen saves woman's life while holidaying with family in Bali

Thirroul teenager Sandon Rossignol has put his surf lifesaving skills to the ultimate test while on holiday in Bali, rescuing a woman from treacherous waters that might have otherwise claimed her life.
On Saturday, April 15 the 14-year-old Holy Spirit College student walked down to a surf spot known as Sri Lanka at Nusa Dua when a local man ran up to him and pointed out to a young woman, thought to be aged in her 20s, struggling in a rip.
"She was putting her arms out and screaming," Sandon said.
Sandon jumped off the rocks with his 5'0" surfboard - which he said was not a very large board to be using in a rescue - and paddled out to the woman.
He battled large swell of up to eight feet and a strong rip to reach the woman.
"It was really scary because there were big waves, so I couldn't see her most of the time," he said.
When he got to the woman, he comforted her and got her on the board.
Sandon then paddled the distressed woman to an outrigger - the strong current meant going back to shore was out of the question - told her to hold onto the anchor rope, and called out for someone on shore to seek help.
He stayed there with the woman for about half an hour, until a jet ski came to their aid.
"She was coughing up water and vomiting... if I hadn't been there, she probably would have gone under," Sandon said.
He did not know the woman's identity and did not know what happened to her after she left the beach, but he said it felt "really good" to know he had likely saved her life.
Sandon is a former patrolling member of Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club, where he got his surf rescue certificate and did Nippers as a child.
He said those skills helped him save the woman's life.
"If I didn't know all that, I probably wouldn't have been able to get her on my board and would have been swept out the back," Sandon said.
Thirroul SLSC shouted out Sandon's effort on social media, saying they were "so proud" of him.
His parents Craig and Sarah are also delighted with their son's brave actions.
"I'm very, very proud that he has not only the confidence in his own ability, but the initiative to not think twice," Mr Rossignol said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
