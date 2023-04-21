Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra League: Cruel Mullen blow won't dent Corrimal rebuild

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 21 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corrimal coach Drew Keys is confident the Cougars are headed in the right direction despite Jarrod Mullen's injury blow.
Corrimal coach Drew Keys is confident the Cougars are headed in the right direction despite Jarrod Mullen's injury blow.

He's been dealt a massive blow before a ball's even been kicked, but Corrimal coach Drew Keys is determined to ensure a hard slog through 2022 isn't wasted in his second year in the gig.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.