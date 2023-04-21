Illawarra League: Cruel Mullen blow won't dent Corrimal rebuild

He's been dealt a massive blow before a ball's even been kicked, but Corrimal coach Drew Keys is determined to ensure a hard slog through 2022 isn't wasted in his second year in the gig.
The Cougars announced a major signing coup in November when it confirmed Mullen would make Ziems Park home this season, only for a shoulder injury in the club's last preseason trial to rub him out for the season.
"We kept some really important players but we really put a big focus on making sure we did bring the right people in that were going to buy into what we're trying to do," Keys said.
"Otherwise last year would have been a waste. Even though we weren't getting results on the field, we put a lot of work into our football operations and just making the club more professional in how we go about things.
"You've got to start somewhere and we put a lot of that in place last year. This year we've been able to refine some of that stuff and we've had much better buy-in from the players.
"It's meant that we've been able to find our style really early. We had to wait all season last year to find our style. We definitely saw the type of footy we wanted to see in our trial, which is really exciting.
"I just feel as a club we're in a spot where we really need to find our identity and we're starting to do that now. I just want us to be able to consistently play our style of footy if we can, if we can worry about that first, then results will take care of itself."
"It's the type of person that Jarrod is more so than the player that he is," Keys said.
"The first thing he basically said to me [when he signed] was 'I just want to help the young kids as much as I can, I just want to be able to get in there and teach'.
"He certainly didn't want any part of a coaching role because he understands the stresses of that, but he really wanted guys to be able to ask questions, he's incredibly approachable with the young fellas.
"And he's just been so good for our standards at training. Obviously coming from where he's come from, he can really drive that for us and, and it's something that we didn't have last year.
"We had senior players, but we didn't really have anybody that was going to put their foot down with some of those standards. It's shone through and, even when he's not there, we see it with the young guys now, which is great."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
