Dual-code star Koster ready to make NRLW mark

The leap from Tarsha Gale Cup to NRLW is a monumental one, but Illawarra Steelers star Ella Koster has form in that regard.
The back-row tearaway has turned heads with her performances in the scarlet and white this season, with size, strength and athleticism that's drawn early comparisons to a young Kezie Apps.
It's lofty praise, but not the first time the Albion Park product has found herself in elite company having been the youngest player to ever kit-up at Super W level for the Waratahs in March last year.
She did so aged just 16 years and seven months in a victory over the Western Force, drawing enough attention close to home to earn an NRLW development contract.
She's since been upgraded to Jamie Soward's squad for the upcoming season where she'll be looking to make an NRLW debut less than 18 months after her maiden Super Rugby start.
Having successfully made the transition from age group footy to women's elite in the rival code, she's confident she can do so should she get the call-up come July.
"I think it definitely helps me having that experience because that was an amazing experience being able to play with those girls," Koster said.
"I'm obviously now playing under 19s [league], but knowing I have that [experience] coming into women's, I think that it's very helpful for me to have that. Obviously I'll never know until I'm there but I definitely think I'm ready.
"It would be a dream come true to experience that but it's wait and see at the moment. I was a development player last year and I'd spoken to Sowie about having a contract [this] year, but obviously nothing was set in stone.
"When it was all official and I could tell all the family and friends it became real made me realise 'this is actually happening'. The club's still signing people at the moment, so I think when we get to the training we'll see who fits where. I think it's just like a waiting game for now."
For now, the more immediate focus is Tarsha Gale Cup silverware, with the Steelers headed for a semi-final showdown with the Bulldogs at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday after seeing off Parramatta in the opening round of the playoffs last week.
Courtney Crawford's side led 6-4 after a tense first half but found its groove in the second stanza to the tune of three unanswered tries and a 2-4 victory. Having waited a fortnight to bounce back from a last-start loss, Koster said it was an important confidence-booster heading into the bigger games.
"It was very nerve wracking having to wait that long between games and I think that showed in that first half, we were a bit clunky," Koster said.
"I think in our first 10 minutes we really had it over them, but Parramatta are obviously a team who wouldn't just give up that easily. It was a great game to play, it was back and forth and neither team lost that intensity the whole game.
"Even when we did start putting more points on it was still intense, which is really exciting. When we come out in that second half, I think that's how we wanted to play and it was really great to see we could handle that pressure of being a semi-final.
"Coming into it, we were just happy to win 4-0 because that's how finals go, but to be able to put on the performance we did was really good to see."
"That Bulldogs game literally changed how we've been playing," Koster said.
"I think we kind of just expected it to be like every other week playing some teams before that maybe weren't as hard as them but, after that, the whole team dynamic's changed.
"It definitely brought us closer together and really made us realise how close and how brutal this competition can be so we're excited for the week to come and to see what we can produce."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.