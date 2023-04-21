NSW Under 15s boys had to settle for fourth position after losing the bronze medal play-off to Western Australia 2-1 at the Australian titles in Darwin on Friday.
Illawarra was represented by Sam Peoples from University and Justin Murray from Albion Park junior teams.
Both players have represented NSW outdoor and indoor teams last year. Peoples played in the Under 13s indoor and outdoor and Murray in the Under 15s indoor and outdoor.
They also play in the Sydney Metro competition in the under 15s for Moorebank and Sutherland respectively.
It would have been an agonising defeat in the bronze medal match for the NSW team who topped their pool with 12 points and beat WA 4-1 in the pool match.
In the other pool games, the Blues beat Victoria Development 11-1, South Australia 5-1, Northern Territory 7-1 but lost to Queensland 5-4.
Then came the semi-final where the team lost to Victoria 3-2 and the next day losing the bronze match to WA 2-1 with Archie Clark reducing the deficit for NSW after WA had take a 2-0 lead at the break.
Sally Johnson, a member of the NSW team coaching staff, said the team dominated possession and attack but just couldn't score and a few key umpiring decisions impacted the match.
"We had more chances but could not convert. We played the better match but ultimately should have put away opportunities especially in the first half against Victoria," Johnson said.
"It was much the same story against WA. No luck in front of goal. The boys came back hard in the fourth quarter and again were unlucky to equalise."
