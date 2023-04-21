Illawarra Mercury
Newcastle carve out shows defence threat to Illawarra wind farm

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 5:30pm
Arthur Rorris speaks to media in opposition to a submarine base in Port Kembla. Picture by Robert Peet
Arthur Rorris speaks to media in opposition to a submarine base in Port Kembla. Picture by Robert Peet

Unions have raised concerns that an exclusion zone as part of a proposed nuclear submarine base in Port Kembla would reduce the space available for offshore wind farms, imperilling renewable energy projects.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

