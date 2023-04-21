Illawarra Mercury
Tonegato switch shapes as Steelers finals ace

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 4:37pm
Steelers star Emma Tonegato. Picture by Denis Ivaneza
She's set to make a major positional switch at NRLW level, but Emma Tonegato's shift to the engine room is shaping a finals game-changer for Illawarra heading into Sunday's grand-final qualifier against Canterbury.

