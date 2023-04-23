When Salvatore 'Turo' Chiodo stepped off the boat from Italy in Australia in 1961, he didn't have a return ticket or much else in his pocket.
But what he did have was a Kodak Retina 35.
The young man from Cosenza, a city in the southern Italian region of Calabria, was in Australia on a working holiday with his brother.
"The idea was to stay a couple of years and then go back to Italy," Mr Chiodo said, but one thing changed all that.
"We stopped at Bulli Pass, I fell in love with it."
Now 87, and having watched children and grandchildren grow up in the Illawarra, there's no going back to Italy, but there is something that hasn't changed from when he first arrived.
Turo still has a camera in his pocket, just now it's a Samsung smartphone.
For the past 60 years, as his brethren also made the journey from Italy to Australia and put down roots in the Illawarra, Turo has captured and shared their lives through the viewfinder of his camera.
When he arrived, like many of those who made the journey from Europe to Wollongong, Turo and his brother found work in the steelworks.
At the time, Port Kembla was the heart of the community, not only economically but socially as well.
"Wentworth Street in Port Kembla was like Crown Street now," he said.
"Wollongong was nothing, life was only in Port Kembla."
There were two nightclubs, the street was packed with shoppers, and for Turo, the place to be was the Capri restaurant.
"It was run by an Italian cook, and they used to have dancing, singing."
It was around this time that Turo was approached to contribute to La Fiamma, or The Flame, the Italian language newspaper based in Leichhardt, the heart of Sydney's Italian community.
What started out as a small column soon expanded once the publishers realised that Turo could shoot.
When he was eight, Turo's father gave him his first camera.
"My father was a tailor and his company used to give him a prize, a bonus, and this was it."
Running on six by nine film - what later became known as medium format - Turo used the camera to shoot pictures of the town he grew up in. As he got older and began working, Turo kept his wages to upgrade to the next snapper.
"The wages at the time was 30,000 Lira, $30 a month, it was three months of my wages and I bought this beautiful Kodak Retina."
Always with a camera in his pocket, Turo would develop the film himself, becoming accustomed to the gloomy red light of the darkroom. Picking up a few prizes along the way for his photography in Italy, it wasn't a habit that he was going to put down when he came to Australia
Whether it was Port Kembla FC, founded by Italian migrants in 1966, or what was going on at the Fraternity Club, the staff in Sydney gave more and more space to their 'Wollongong correspondent' and his photos.
"After three or four months, they gave me a full page," Turo said. "I used to write everything that was happening in Wollongong, not only the Italian community."
At the peak of the Italian influx into Wollongong 5809 Italian-born people were living in the Illawarra, according to the 1966 census. The entire community and the residents of its adopted home came together for the festival of St John the Baptist.
"They used to have a big festival in the stadium each year, 14, 15 thousand people," Turo said.
"It was the biggest social thing in Wollongong."
As the first generation of migrants settled and made Wollongong their home, Turo documented their life. No longer working at the steelworks, Turo ran a travel agency as well as serving as the honorary Italian consul in Wollongong.
In the 1970s and 1980s, this was no longer a recently arrived community. Italians were involved in setting up the University of Wollongong, which was formerly a technical college, as well as founding their own institutions, such as the Marco Polo nursing home, to care for the older generations.
At each stage, Turo was there, filing for La Fiamma, but it was always the photos that came first. A photographer more than a writer, Turo would take the photos first, and then find the words to fit.
Along the way, Turo also contributed to other outlets, including the Illawarra Mercury, and continued to expand his collection of cameras, all still in working order.
These days, Turo has swapped film photography for digital, first with an Olympus camera and now the smart phone that never leaves his pocket.
But the Wollongong that he sees through this lens is not the same as what was captured in the 1960s, with its distinct, Italian-speaking community clustered in Port Kembla and Balgownie.
In his own family, Turo has seen this shift, as his three sons grew up in an English-speaking environment.
"With my children, the Italian is gone, my grandchildren don't speak Italian."
Sixty years on, and Turo is still filing for La Fiamma, two stories a week, with pictures - of course.
The last big story was when the Italian cycling team were in Wollongong for the 2022 UCI World Championships. Turo interviewed the team, and reported on the races But readership is not at the levels it once was, except there might just be one new reader soon.
"My first grandchild wants to learn Italian," Turo said.
"He's 23, and just a week ago, I said you only speak Italian with me."
