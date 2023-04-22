Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra Dragon Jacob Liddle 'excited' for first Anzac Day contest

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 23 2023 - 10:00am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Liddle wants to make a difference in his first Anzac Day match for the Dragons. Picture by Adam McLean
Jacob Liddle wants to make a difference in his first Anzac Day match for the Dragons. Picture by Adam McLean

Jacob Liddle is looking to make a difference in his inaugural Anzac Day match on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.