Jacob Liddle is looking to make a difference in his inaugural Anzac Day match on Tuesday.
The super-sub said he was excited for one of the biggest days on the NRL calendar and added that he wanted to make a difference for the team.
"It will be [my first Anzac Day match]. I'm excited," he said.
"There's obviously a lot of hype and emotion around it so I'm really excited to run out there with the boys."
The Dragons will be looking for a repeat performance of the 2022 Anzac Day result where the side got up against the Roosters 14-12 after keeping Trent Robinson's team scoreless in the first half, before holding on in the second term for a famous victory.
Perhaps more importantly than an Anzac Day triumph will be how the team kicks-on following the result, should a positive one eventuate.
Last season, the win in round seven looked certain to set the team up for a finals charge, but this did not happen.
What St George Illawarra do have in their favour however is a fairly impressive Anzac Day record.
Since Wayne Bennett left, the Dragons have won just five of their past 21 games against the Chooks. Yet in that same period since 2012, the Dragons' Anzac Day record is 5-5 head-to-head.
It's a statistic that gives the squad hope, despite losing two games on the trot to the Titans and the Raiders.
"Every game is going to be a big game. Obviously we [have] lost a couple in a row there," Liddle said.
"[We're] a bit disappointed in that so we have to turn up and try and get a win off these Roosters.
"It wasn't a great game [against the Raiders]. We did the work, did enough to win the game but we just need to finish it off better than we did.
"Obviously a bit of ill-discipline cost us, [as well as] a couple of easy soft tries."
"I'm happy with where it's going, I've had a few good games."- Jacob Liddle
Liddle added he was happy with his own personal performances this season in his rotating role as dummy-half with Moses Mbye.
"I'm happy with where it's going, I've had a few good games," he added.
"Obviously a lot of improvement is still needed and pretty much [I need to] keep working hard."
There was further positive news for Liddle this week, with the hooker extending his stay at the club for a further two seasons.
Coach Anthony Griffin couldn't be happier with the work of the 26-year-old since arriving at the club a Tigers discard.
"We've been impressed with him, obviously," Griffin said.
"He had a really good preseason and, him and Moses are doing a really good job together with the hooking role.
"For Jacob in particular, he's brought what we wanted him to bring, he's brought some speed and some attack out a dummy half there.
"It's a credit to him, over the last few months what he's done and we're happy that he's staying here for the next couple of years."
