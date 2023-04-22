Investigation launched into Nowra police response after man found with serious burns

A critical incident team from Lake Illawarra Police will be investigating the circumstances surrounding a police response in Nowra on Saturday.
Police said they have declared a critical incident after a man was found suffering serious burns from a fire, which occurred during a police operation.
At about 8.55am on Saturday, April 22 emergency services were called to a unit on Anns Street in Nowra, following a concern for welfare report for the man.
The Mercury understands there was no fire at the time of the call-out.
On arrival, officers attached to the South Coast Police District attempted to talk to the man.
He was then found suffering serious burns a short time later, and treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.
A crime scene was established and a critical incident team from Lake Illawarra Police District will investigate all circumstances surrounding the police response.
That investigation will be subject to an independent review.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
