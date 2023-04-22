Illawarra Mercury
Investigation launched into police response after man found with serious burns

Updated April 22 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 2:12pm
Investigation launched into Nowra police response after man found with serious burns
Investigation launched into Nowra police response after man found with serious burns

A critical incident team from Lake Illawarra Police will be investigating the circumstances surrounding a police response in Nowra on Saturday.

