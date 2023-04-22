Bowral proved too strong for UOW Mallee Bulls while four tries to Keiran Brandon propelled reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven to a 51-24 victory over last-season's runners-up Avondale on Saturday.
At University Oval the Blacks dominated the line-outs and produced some impressive set plays on the way to recording a 27-17 victory over the Mallee Bulls.
The victory was Bowral's first win of the season, having lost their first game of the campaign to Shoalhaven last week.
The home side Mallee Bulls have now dropped two games on the trot but their coach Simon Hackett felt his young side performed much better than they did in their opening day loss to Campbelltown.
"For a young team we're going in the right direction. They're very young and very inexperienced ," he said.
"Obviously the Blacks played well up front in the scrum, we lost a lot of possession in the scrum.
"You can't really play rugby without a scrum or your set pieces. They didn't function well today and full credit to the Blacks who did well to disrupt.
"My boys will just keep learning, they're all young, I mean the average age is just 21 or 22. They're young and they'll learn and they will grow.
"I'm very happy from that perspective. We were better than last week so we will just keep improving and keep going."
Bowral controlled most of the game despite Uni being first to score through Bradley Reed to take on early 7-0 lead.
But it was the Blacks who went to the half-time break 17-12 in front courtesy of tries to Rex Sparks, Max Keller and Hamish Pinn.
Bowral crossed for two more tries in the second half while Uni crossed for one five-pointer.
Bowral player-coach James King, who brought himself on midway through the second stanza, praised his team's performance.
"I felt we had our set pieces pretty down pat. We've been working hard on our scrums and line-outs and I think that came to fruition today, which is always a positive for us," he said.
"Last year wasn't so flash and it was a big focal point for us so I'm happy with that part of our game."
Despite losing heavily to Shoalhaven last week and picking up three or four shoulder injuries, King was happy the Blacks played the reigning premiers first up.
"We'd been building really well and I'm glad we came up against the best because it exposed our weaknesses we need to work on.
"We had some really good trials but when you play against the pinnacle you soon find out how quickly to learn from your mistakes and rectify them and I think we did that pretty well this weekend but our defence again was probably a bit scrambled and disorganised.
"That killed us a lot last week but we managed to fix a few things and against a team like that just keeps coming and coming, they're relentless in their pursuit for tries and victory, it's another good test for us."
Meantime, the grand final rematch between Shoalhaven and Avondale did not disappoint.
Shoalhaven again got the better of the Wombats, heading to the main break 24-7 in front.
Keiran Brandon scored three of his four tries in the first 40 minutes.
Shoalies scored eight tries to Avondale's four, with Keiran Brandon and his brother Mark, who scored a try and kicked four conversions and one penalty, combining for 36 of the home side's 51 points.
In other round two matches , Shamrocks dug deep to hold off Camden 37-36 at Ocean Park, while Kiama hammered Campbelltown 50-24.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
