Big wins for reigning Illawarra rugby premiers Shoalhaven and Bowral

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 22 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:30pm
Bowral flanker Jack Ellice-Flint was among the Blacks better players in their 27-17 win over Uni on Saturday. Picture by Robert Peet.
Bowral flanker Jack Ellice-Flint was among the Blacks better players in their 27-17 win over Uni on Saturday. Picture by Robert Peet.

Bowral proved too strong for UOW Mallee Bulls while four tries to Keiran Brandon propelled reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven to a 51-24 victory over last-season's runners-up Avondale on Saturday.

