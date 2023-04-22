Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra League: Devils find second-half groove in win over Canaries

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 22 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:20pm
Wests centre Colby Pellow takes on the Dapto defence on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wests centre Colby Pellow takes on the Dapto defence on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Dapto laid down a fresh marker, but it wasn't enough to upset Wests at Parrish Park on Saturday, the Devils running in 24 unanswered points in the second half of a 28-12 win.

