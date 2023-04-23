In amongst the bream, flathead, whiting and luderick at Lake Illawarra, fisher Christian Paterson was not expecting to see a deadly tropical species on a Friday afternoon.
But as the semi-transparent cubic shape floated by there was a moment of fear, followed by disbelief.
Could a box jellyfish really be found this far away from the warm waters north of the Tropic of Capricorn?
"I was just fishing there with my son, and one just swam past," Mr Paterson said.
"You can see that it's not your normal jellyfish."
After firing off a few photos, Mr Paterson watched the Medusozoa specimen float past, but after 20 seconds it was gone.
With tendrils roughly 20 centimetres long and a box-like head four to five centimetres across, the diameter fitted the infamous sea jelly, which is known to delve into murky lakes and rivers near to its habitat off the coast of northern Queensland and the NT.
But a later call to a fisheries officer dispelled some of the myth.
What Mr Paterson and his son had seen was the rather less dangerous Jimble, which had been sighted in increasing numbers around Lake Illawarra.
The cousin of the fearsome sea wasp is not as dangerous, but can still impart a painful sting, and those on the water are warned to use vinegar and a cold pack if they come in contact with a stinger.
Mr Paterson said he'd never seen anything like the geometric floater.
"I've always been around the Lake, and it's quite unusual."
