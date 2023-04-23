Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin wary of Roosters new-look halves pairing

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 23 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin feels the Roosters are a more dangerous prospect with Luke Keary and Joey Manu in the halves. Picture by Adam McLean
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin feels the Roosters are a more dangerous prospect with Luke Keary and Joey Manu in the halves. Picture by Adam McLean

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin admits he was "surprised" to see Roosters counterpart Trent Robinson wield the selection axe on young half Sam Walker ahead of Tuesday's Anzac Day showdown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.