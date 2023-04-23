The Kangaroos continue to show no signs of a premiership hangover, comfortably brushing aside the Wollongong Lions on Saturday.
After claiming a six-goal win over Northern Districts in round one, the two-time reigning AFL South Coast champions proved too strong for the Lions at Figtree Oval, securing a 16.30 (126) to 7.4 (46) victory.
The visitors showed they were up for the fight in the opening term and held a slender one-point lead at the first break. However, the Roos started to grab the momentum in the second stanza, booting six goals to one to lead by 34 points at halftime.
The hosts then ran riot after the main break, kicking eight goals to three in the final two quarters to round out the 80-point win.
"The Lions came out pretty hard in the first quarter and matched us, but we managed to get the ascendancy in the second and break away, which was good," Kangaroos coach Michael Coleman said.
"The most pleasing aspect was our work rate around the ground. We didn't do as much of that in the first quarter and let them play their game a little bit too much. But in the second quarter, our work-rate lifted to get us back in the game and get opportunities on goal."
Ben Bourke led Figtree's goal-scoring with five majors while Joel Bootin-Noonan - who has returned to the club in 2023 - booted four goals and was among the hosts' best.
Coleman said Bottin-Noonan was one of many difference faces from their 2022 premiership-winning side to play on Saturday.
"I think we had seven or eight new players from last year," he said.
"We had a couple of juniors play from their first senior game and they played really well, which was pleasing. To see some new people come in and play their role, it was really good.
"I think the win showed that the boys are still hungry to keep things going this year and hopefully get to the end, and have a similar result."
In Saturday's other Men's Premier Division results, the Bulldogs made it two on the trot with a 15.10. (100) to 6.4 (40) victory over the Tigers; while the Suns notched up a 14.12 (96) to 8.10 (58) win over the Power.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
