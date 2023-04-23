Three people have been arrested and charged over a major $5.6 million weed bust near Picton at the weekend.
A Douglas Park property, just over half-an-hour from Wollongong, was raided on Saturday afternoon as part of ongoing investigations into the cultivation of cannabis on rural properties across the Macarthur region.
Some 2817 cannabis plants, 14 greenhouses and manufacturing equipment were allegedly discovered by police during the raid.
Investigators, with assistance from the Public Order and Riot Squad and Dog Squad, searched a Prices Rd, Douglas Park property about 1.40pm on Saturday.
Upon arrival, a 36-year-old man attempted to flee into bushland but was arrested shortly after. A 52-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were also arrested at the scene.
Officers dismantled and destroyed the cannabis crop.
The three people were subsequently charged with knowingly taking part in cultivating a large commercial quantity of a drug and being found on a drug premises.
They were refused police bail and will appear in Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.
As a result of the investigation so far, nine people have been arrested, and 3,342 plants and 240kg of cannabis bud, worth about $8.3 million, have been seized.
NSW Police has urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or http://www.crimestoppers.com.au.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.