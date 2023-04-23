Illawarra Mercury
Stingrays put Group Seven competition on notice after downing Warilla

April 23 2023 - 6:30pm
Stingrays centre Villiami Latu was a constant threat to the Warilla defence during his team's 36-16 win at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Stingrays of Shellharbour are proving to be the real deal this season after downing reigning Group Seven rugby league premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas 36-16 at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

