The Stingrays of Shellharbour are proving to be the real deal this season after downing reigning Group Seven rugby league premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas 36-16 at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
The convincing win was the Stingrays' fourth victory on the trot, making it the only undefeated team after four completed competition rounds.
An undermanned Warilla outfit never looked like winning despite taking an early 6-0 lead through a converted try to five-eighth Tyrone Roberts.
But that's where the Gorillas' joy ended, with the visitors responding with four unanswered tries to head to the sheds at halftime 20-6 ahead.
Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner had a field day in the opening 40 minutes, crossing for two tries.
Stingrays second-rower Zaan Weatherill was also a constant threat on the right edge, also crossing for two tries in the first half.
The Gorillas looked a different side in the second stanza early on and got as close as 26-16 after fullback Justin Jones barged over for two tries.
But this was the wake-up call the Stingrays needed and they put on three tries of their own courtesy of prop Liam Scott and wingers Jayden Harris and Jarvis Austin, the latter coming right on the full time hooter.
Weatherill finished with 12 points courtesy of two tries and two successful conversions.
Stingrays halfback William Heta led the team brilliantly, with his kicking game especially impressive as it led to a number of repeat sets for his team.
Hooker Colby Smith was also excellent, making a number of darting runs from dummy half and creating plenty of attacking raids for his team-mates.
Warner was ecstatic the Stingrays played so well against their toughest opponents to date.
"They dominated the first 10 minutes and were playing really good but we weathered the storm and finished the half strong. It was a great effort from the boys," he said.
"They just kept showing up for each other. I can't ask for more, everything I asked for they delivered."
The powerful prop was especially pleased with his spine, as well as the Stingrays' 'damaging right edge'.
Like Warilla, the Stingrays were also missing some big-name players but Warner praised the next man-up mentality of his team.
"Everyone just buys in and digs in for their mate. I couldn't be prouder," he said.
"They came at us again early in the second, as I knew they would, they're a good team, but we stuck in there and finished the game strongly."
Leading the competition after four straight wins, Warner still feels the Stingrays have a lot more improvement left in them.
"The good thing is we've still got players to come back and we're still winning scrappy," he said.
"It's a great place to be at the moment. We are not setting the world on fire but we are getting away with good wins."
Warilla coach Troy Grant was disappointed with his players' attitude and their lack of discipline and poor handling.
He said there were no excuses for the Gorillas' poor performance.
"The 17 we had on the paddock today had plenty of ability and talent there to give a better account of ourselves than what we dished out," Grant said.
"We now have to get back to the training paddock and get ready for next week. We are going to definitely leave today's showing on the paddock, we don't want to take that anywhere with us at all."
In other matches on Sunday, Nowra Bomaderry Jets beat Albion Park Oak Flats Eagels 26-4, Shellharbour Sharks downed Jamberoo 16-4 and Milton Ulladulla beat Berry Shoalhaven Heads 32-10.
Meantime, it was another hard-fought derby at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday, with the home-side Gerringong Lions grinding out a 12-8 victory over the Kiama Knights.
Lions coach Scott Stewart was pleased his team was able to grind out their third win of the season over a tough Kiama outfit.
"It was a great game of footy. Both teams turned up to play and it was very physical," he said.
"We defended really well to limit their attack and big forward pack.
"The most pleasing aspect was we were prepared to build pressure and be patient for our opportunities.
"Some of our younger players also really stood up, which was pleasing."
