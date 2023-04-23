A crash involving multiple vehicles this morning closed Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Thirroul earlier this morning.
Three cars were involved in the crash that occurred at about 10.20am.
Reports depict a nose-to-tail collision near the corner of Arthur Street.
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and Ambulance NSW were on scene shortly afterwards.
Paramedics treated seven patients, including two children, on site with various head and neck injuries. Two women were taken to Wollongong Hospital, one with a neck injury and one for a head strike.
After about 30 minutes the vehicles were towed and the road cleared, with traffic returning to normal levels.
