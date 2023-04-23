Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Two car crash in Thirroul, patients taken to hospital

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 23 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The collision involved three vehicles at about 10.20am this morning. Picture by Ben Langford
The collision involved three vehicles at about 10.20am this morning. Picture by Ben Langford

A crash involving multiple vehicles this morning closed Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Thirroul earlier this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.