Pennisi also had a chance to score around the 65th minute mark, but his shot was just off target. Minutes later, Nikolovski had another shot from the edge of the box, which was gloved by Skara. At the other end, from a free kick, Trebincevic had a great shot from long range, but it was pushed away by Genua. Lucas Loncar also had an opportunity soon after, but his shot went over the bar.