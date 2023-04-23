Port Kembla have shaken off a disappointing first-half performance to take down South Coast United 2-1 at home on Sunday.
The visitors provided a huge early shock for their opponents when defender Lachlan Cook scored inside the opening few minutes at Wetherall Park, and SCU were able to maintain that advantage at the break.
However, the Zebras roared back in the second stanza, with captain Jordan Nikolovski mustering an equaliser in the first few minutes. Oli Carrasco's header around the 55-minute mark then wrapped up the victory.
It was Port's fourth win of the Illawarra Premier League season and ensures they remain unbeaten at Wetherall Park in 2023. Conversely, it was a disappointing result for SCU after claiming their maiden win of the year last week against Coniston.
"I was really disappointed with the first half, not so much with the effort, but the application. We really have to move the ball far, far quicker. But we came out (in the first half) and responded, and i thought we deserved the win," Port coach Stuart Beedie told the Mercury.
"It was always our goal to make our home ground a bit of a fortress. Winning at home is very important. If you can win your games and pick up a few points away from home, you won't be too far away at the end.
"So I'm encouraged by the second-half performance, but we've got a fair bit to work on from that first half."
As the rain tumbled at Wetherall Park on Sunday, SCU got off to a perfect start when Cook floated early and kicked truly from the edge of the box, with his strike beating diving Port goalkeeper Luke Genua.
After that early setback, the hosts settled as they looked to wrestle back momentum through controlling possession. Around the 15-minute mark, Nikolovski put through a nice low through-ball for Marco Pennisi, but he couldn't quite the target as SCU's defence converged on the ball.
About five minutes later, Port had a golden opportunity to score when Carrasco got himself behind the SCU defence and one-on-one with gloveman Chris Skara, but he couldn't connect properly with his header.
The match then turned into an arm-wrestle for the next 10 or so minutes, with SCU's best chance coming through James Brodnik, whose low shot was pushed away by Genua. At the other end, Port looked happy to stay on the ball, but were struggling to find the connection between mid-field and their front third.
From a free kick, Port's Mitch Di Pietro launched a long ball towards his teammates in the box and beat everyone, with the ball ricocheting off the woodwork and away from goal.
The Zebras continued to pepper their opposition's goals for the remainder of the half, but couldn't find the equaliser.
SCU's Advin Trebincevic had a great chance on the stroke of halftime, with his shot grazing over the bar, as the visitors led 1-0 at the break.
The hosts came out with a higher intensity in the second stanza, and Carrasco looked destined to score inside the first few minutes, but his short-range header deflected away from goals off a defender.
However, the equaliser came shortly after when Port's Taiga Nakyama put a lovely ball into the box for Jordan Nikolovski, who struck the ball sweetly on the half-volley into the back of the net.
About 10 minutes into the second half, SCU looked to have grabbed the lead when striker Nick Valjak caught Genua out of position, but his long-range launch hit the cross-bar. Instead, it was Port who took a 2-1 lead when, from a free kick outside the box, the ball lobbed to Carrasco, who headed home truly.
SCU almost had the immediate reply, when a scramble for the ball inside Port's box saw ball hit the woodwork and bounce away. At the other end, Nikolovski again wound up from long range, but his attempt was too high.
Pennisi also had a chance to score around the 65th minute mark, but his shot was just off target. Minutes later, Nikolovski had another shot from the edge of the box, which was gloved by Skara. At the other end, from a free kick, Trebincevic had a great shot from long range, but it was pushed away by Genua. Lucas Loncar also had an opportunity soon after, but his shot went over the bar.
The see-sawing nature of the game continued in the second half, including when Port substitute Daniel Carella found himself one-on-one with the SCU gloveman, but Skara did well to shut down the play.
SCU defender Michajlo Jonjic then had a header from close range, which was well stopped by Genua. At the other end, Pennisi found himself in space down the wing, but his shot on the run went over the cross-bar.
Heading into the final stage, there was a huge jeer from the crowd when SCU substitute Kieren Brodnik appeared to be dragged down inside Port's box, but the referee waved play on. Soon after, Adam Casey also had a chance to equalise, but his shot sprayed wide.
It would prove to be the final crucial moment, as Port held on to win 2-1. Post-match, Kieren Brodnik said SCU would learn from the defeat.
"We had a good chance there at the end, and I probably should have done a bit better, but the boys are showing a lot of improvement," he said.
"We had the game there, honestly, and we looked way better until the second half. But you could tell that they came out with a lot fire and they really wanted it, and we just switched off for a bit unfortunately.
"But we've got some good games coming up, a lot of points available to get, and I'm looking forward to it."
In the weekend's other Premier League results, Bulli thrashed Tarrawanna 6-1; Olympic beat Corrimal 3-1; Wollongong United edged out Coniston 1-0; and Helensburgh and Cringila played out a 1-1 draw.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.