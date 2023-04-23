Steelers grand final push at an end following defeat to Bulldogs

Illawarra's bid for a maiden grand final appearance has fallen short, the Steelers going down 16-8 in a finals barn-burner at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
In a fiery stoush that saw the scores locked at 4-all at halftime, a second-half double to Raiders-bound former Dragons back-rower Monalisa Soliola sealed the deal for the Bulldogs.
The showdown had all the intensity befitting a grand final qualifier, with the Steelers fighting back from a try down in both halves but unable to get back in front down the stretch.
The match will make for some nervous moments in the Sharks and Tigers NRLW camps, with Cronulla-bound former Dragons Holli Wheeler suffering an ugly ankle injury midway through the half.
Likewise, Kezie Apps was a late inclusion for the Steelers, making a key contribution early but spending the second half on the exercise bike on the sideline unable to make a leg complaint come good.
It's finished a week earlier than planned, but the result caps an outstanding inaugural campaign for the club after finally making a long-awaited move into the state elite women's competition.
Do to so with a side made up entirely of Illawarra products under home-grown coach Alicia-Kate Hawke will make 2023 a memorable season, albeit without nabbing silverware.
The Bulldogs struck first after a shaky start from Illawarra that saw them make four errors in their first five sets.
The Dogs still relied on some good fortune for the first four-pointer that took a deflection off the head of Gayle Broughton before being planted by Sarachen Oliver in the Steelers in-goal 10 minutes in.
The Steelers had the run of things from there, enjoying a glut of field position that Shak Tungai produce a classy finish to a sweeping back-line move to score in the corner.
Tayla Preston and Rachael Pearson both missing tough sideline conversions kept the scores locked come the break, with the Bulldogs striking first through Soliola three minutes into the second stanza.
Preston remarkably missed with the ensuing conversion attempt from just to the left of the posts, but made no mistake with a penalty goal following a brief scuffle between Dogs star Kennedy Cherrington and Anastacia Shum-Cotterall.
The Dragons again hit back when Pearson put Olivia Vale's 53rd minute four-pointer on a dime with a pinpoint kick to the corner.
Her sideline conversion attempt was waved away, seeing the Bulldogs hold onto a two-point cushion heading into the final quarter.
In the end, a glut of possession saw Soliola again cross from close range off a short ball from Cherrington for an eight-point lead 11 minutes left.
The Steeles pushed hard for the hit-back as time ticked down, with Emma Tonegato twice splitting the Bulldogs open through the middle with, but the league newbies couldn't make the final pass stick.
It made for a double-victory for the Bulldogs, who also ended the Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup campaign on Saturday.
The Steelers finished a tight first half trailing just 6-0, but were overrun in the second half to go down 28-0.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
