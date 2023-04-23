Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Slow Dough sourdough bakery hoping to open in Kiama by spring

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 23 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard and Lucky King with daughter Aria. The family are opening Slow Dough, a sourdough bakery in Uniting House, next to the Kiama Uniting Church. Picture by Robert Peet
Richard and Lucky King with daughter Aria. The family are opening Slow Dough, a sourdough bakery in Uniting House, next to the Kiama Uniting Church. Picture by Robert Peet

When COVID grounded business consultant Richard King in Melbourne he was one of the many in lockdown who started baking sourdough bread.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.