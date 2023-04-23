A Berkeley family has been thrown a lifeline for their beloved three-legged Soldier who has been through the wars.
The seven-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier was recently left unable to walk after developing hip dysplasia, five years on from an accident that turned his life upside down.
Justin Oyston remembers it like it was yesterday when his gentle companion Soldier went missing for three days after severe flood waters burst his back fence open in 2017.
Soldier returned home with cuts all over his face and grease covering his body, as he dragged his back leg behind him.
"He collapsed on the floor like it was a sigh of relief that he was finally home," Mr Oyston said.
After authorities reported that a tan-coloured dog had been hit by a train, Mr Oyston connected the dots. Soldier was the victim.
Soldier was immediately rushed to the vet where he underwent surgery to amputate his back leg.
"Maggots had got into his foot," Mr Oyston said.
"He stayed (at the vet) for three nights and we almost lost him because he lost so much blood and he was severely dehydrated."
It was a long road to recovery with many complications along the way, as Soldier's eagerness to get back to walking often becoming his detriment.
"It was a struggle to get him to support his weight slowly," Mr Oyston said.
"He's the type to just push through the pain, but he was walking too fast.
"The pressure of his stump built up and it caused a blister."
It took about a year for Soldier to get back to long-distance walking.
But as a three-legged dog, developing osteoporosis and hip dysplasia was always a likelihood in his future, vets said.
Five years on from the amputation, Soldier has officially been diagnosed with both. His joints are now suffering and he has been unable to walk for the past few days.
"All we're using is a towel to get him in and out of the house to go to the toilet," Mr Oyston said.
"When he does go to the toilet, he just flops to the ground."
Soldier has has been prescribed pain medication and is booked in for hydrotherapy, however Mr Oyston and his family were desperately searching for a mobility aid so he could get around on his own again.
With the help of the Animal Rescue Hub, a wheelchair for Soldier is being organised, but it's unknown how soon his new wheels will become available.
"It's got to fit correctly and it's got to measure up to his waistline," Mr Oyston said.
"We'll have to wait and see what they have to say."
For now, Soldier is living up to his name and pushing through.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
