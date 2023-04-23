Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Editorial

Anzac spirit is one of selflessness

Updated April 24 2023 - 10:26am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Those who rose early enough to pay their respects over the gentle sound of waves along the Illawarra coast can tell you firsthand there is something special in the air on Anzac Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.