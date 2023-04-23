Anzac spirit is one of selflessness

Those who rose early enough to pay their respects over the gentle sound of waves along the Illawarra coast can tell you firsthand there is something special in the air on Anzac Day.
The nation pauses to remember its military history, and most importantly to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It is also an important day to offer support to those who have served and are still with us, and to remember that not every aspect of war is left behind even for those who are lucky enough to return home.
The war in Ukraine rages on, bringing images of the full horrors of war from the other side of the globe and reminding us why the sacrifices remembered on April 25 resonate through so many lives years later.
We do not celebrate this day; we commemorate it. Those who have taken part in it deserve a moment of dignity in the eyes of those who have benefited from their struggle.
For those taking part, it is important to remember precisely why this day matters and to ensure any revelry is in keeping with the nature of a day that means so much to so many. Take a moment to speak to someone representing the armed services, or a relative carrying on the legacy of a loved one, about what the day means to them.
Such small kindnesses are the antidote to a day that is far more than militaristic jingoism becoming a simplified version of what it actually represents. The catch-cry lest we forget certainly refers to the bravery of those who served, but it equally an instruction to us all - do not forget the cost of war, the terrible prices paid and why armed conflict must forever remain a last resort.
It is not violence we honour but selflessness. Long after the sun has risen and the dawn services concluded, carry that solemn reverence for the contribution of others with you. Many will work today despite the public holiday so that others may have their moment of peace, and such service is precisely the spirit of the day.
However you choose to spend the day, the fundamental spirit of Anzac Day is one that unites us as a community. Commemorate the occasion and take a moment to consider those who are not with those they love through service or sacrifice.
Lest we forget.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.