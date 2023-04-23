The Bellambi sewing machines and leather presses that produce belts for coalminers and steelworkers will soon be powered by a solar roof thanks to a new Wollongong-based movement.
Launched by northern Illawarra actress Yael Stone on Sunday, Hi Neighbour is aiming to be the bridge that connects the Illawarra's traditional industries with the rush towards renewables, helped along by the local businesses and communities.
Buckaroo Leatherworks in Bellambi is the guinea pig in this system, which sees crowd and seed funding pooled together to loan the funds needed for the belt factory to go solar.
The interest on the loan will go towards scholarships for workers to take up jobs in renewable energy industries, while the repayments are the seed for the next loan.
Hi Neighbour is the brainchild of Orange Is The New Black star Ms Stone, who was spurred to return home, tearing up her green card in the process, after the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-2020.
Initially involved in direct action with groups such as Extinction Rebellion, Ms Stone was arrested in 2021 for painting a mural on the walls of the Thirroul pool.
Ms Stone said it was this experience that became the genesis of Hi Neighbour.
"I felt like far out, I don't know if I got enough done with all the time and money that got wasted by me being arrested," she said.
"I don't want to dump on the protest movement, but I wanted to be more part of unification, than division."
This led Ms Stone to develop what she calls a "systems thinking" approach, influenced by her partner Jack Manning Bancroft, an artist and CEO of the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience.
"I learned a lot before I really found the model. I also talked to a lot of people. I'm not saying it's perfect, because it's not, we'll keep revitalising it as we go."
Hi Neighbour was able to access seed funding from Groundswell Giving, and has launched the first iteration of the project with $20,000 to support 10 Illawarra workers to retrain.
Along the way, Hi Neighbour has been assisted by an effusion of volunteer support, and collaborated with like-minded groups.
"There's been this amazing kismet of Saul Griffith, Electrify 2515, the Energy Futures Skill Centre getting $10 million of funding," Ms Stone said. "It feels very right time and right place."
At the launch amid the studios that share the Bellambi warehouse with Buckaroo, it was a family, DIY affair, with attendees bringing chairs, homemade cupcakes to raise funds and local bands providing music during interludes.
While the initial number of scholarships may be small, Ms Stone said she hoped the process would snowball into creating wider change.
"We are really set to have a revolution here."
