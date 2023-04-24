I remember like it was yesterday. I was 21 years old, setting off down the wheel rut of a dirt road in the Uruzgan province in Southern Afghanistan, the sun beating down on our backs and the hum of the convoy behind me.
This was the first of two tours, and my job was to search for Improvised Explosive Devices. A job not for the faint-hearted and a job I believe has forged the legacy of what I consider to be some of the finest Australians.
But, when people say I'm a hero, I recoil. I do not consider myself a hero.
The true heroes are the 42 Australians who died during the conflict including my fellow Sappers who served at the 2nd Combat Engineer Regiment: Jacob Moreland, Darren Smith, James Martin and someone who inspired me to create Barstool Brothers, Sapper David Wood whose name was added to the Australian War Memorial Honour Roll, after he took his own life.
Suffice to say, Anzac Day is the most significant day in my calendar.
Every year, I take an opportunity to commemorate those boys, starting with the Dawn Service at 5am.
This year it's at the Cenotaph in McCabe Park, organised by the Wollongong RSL Sub Branch. My wife Selena and I then jump between a couple of venues to play two-up which at that point the commemoration turns into a celebration of the life we have been afforded thanks to the heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
In my opinion, that balance between 'commemoration' and 'celebration' has largely been lost thanks to the slow erosion of focus in the commemoration component of the day.
A scroll through social media shows promotions of Anzac Day rife with commerciality, two-up the focus.
Are these businesses donating takings to a veteran-led cause?
Is the Ode being read and a minute of silence being observed?
Now, don't get me wrong. I've had my fair share of two-up wins and losses. But I heard a quote recently which resonated with me, "you have to earn your two-up".
Anzac Day to me, is a day of commemorating and recognising the sacrifice our veterans have made. This commemoration must be genuine, not a Houdini-like attempt to dress up the day in faux platitudes, with a small scratch below the surface revealing blatant commercialisation.
Whether you are a patron, a venue or any commercial enterprise, ask yourself this.
Most importantly, look after your mates and reflect on how fortunate we are to live the way we do.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them. Lest We Forget.
