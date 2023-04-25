Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Vet John Fairly featured in 'Rolling Thunder Vietnam' as rock musical returns

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated April 25 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a three-year hiatus, the popular rock musical Rolling Thunder Vietnam is returning to the stage with a national tour, mixing fiction with real life war images taken by a Wollongong photographer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.