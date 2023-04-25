After a three-year hiatus, the popular rock musical Rolling Thunder Vietnam is returning to the stage with a national tour, mixing fiction with real life war images taken by a Wollongong photographer.
The show, which was one of the first to close due to the pandemic in 2020, is making its way around the country and stopping by the WIN Entertainment Centre for one night only on Thursday May 4.
Rebecca Blake, the producer of the show, is excited to bring the production back to the stage after a long hiatus but said not to mistaken it for a "tribute" show.
"We're not a tribute show, it's live music performed by the best musicians," she said.
"The songs - and everyone knows these songs - weave in and out of these fabulous stories. It's a journey of three soldiers on stage. Each [character] has a different journey."
The show tells the story of the Vietnam War through three intertwined stories, all set to the backdrop of the era's iconic rock music through the '60s and '70s and accompanied by a live band.
Blake's favourite "highlight" of the production was the love story between the characters Johnny and Sarah, which is conveyed through intimate letters and strikes a chord with the audience.
Another standout moment in the show, she said, was when the boys perform an incredible rendition of All Along the Watchtower.
Rolling Thunder Vietnam is also notable for featuring Wollongong veteran John Fairly, who served as an army photographer during the Vietnam War.
According to Blake, the show was the first to recognize veterans like Fairly and to give them a face-to-face conversation with the audience, while they tried to make the script as authentic as possible.
As an army photographer and national serviceman in 1970, John Fairley was sent anywhere there was an Australian soldier and in 11 months covered all of South Vietnam.
A selection of his photographs are beamed onto four panels behind the performers, which change in line with the story - touching on conscription, combat, protest and homecoming.
"Rolling Thunder Vietnam" has been described as a "rock drama" due to the fantastic rock songs that are featured in the production, including hits by Jimi Hendrix, Steppenwolf, and Marvin Gaye.
Blake said the show promises to be an exciting and emotional experience that will have the audience on their feet, with many performances receiving a standing ovation.
The show also supports and raises awareness on the PTSD charity called Soldier On, that helps to rehabilitate returned soldiers and support their families.
WOLLONGONG - Wollongong Entertainment Centre; Thursday 4 May - 7.30pm.
WESTERN SYDNEY - Sydney Coliseum Theatre; Saturday 6 May - 2pm & 7.30pm.
NEWCASTLE - Civic Theatre; Friday 12 May - 7.30pm; Saturday 13 May - 2pm & 7.30pm.
PERTH - Perth Concert Hall; Friday 19 May - 7.30pm; Saturday 20 May - 2pm & 7.30pm.
ADELAIDE - Her Majesty's Theatre; Friday 26 May - 7.30pm; Saturday 27 May - 2pm & 7.30pm.
SYDNEY - State Theatre; Friday 2 June - 7.30pm; Saturday 3 June - 2pm & 7.30pm.
BENDIGO - UlumbarraTheatre; Tuesday 6 June - 7.30pm.
FRANKSTON - Frankston Arts Centre; Thursday 8 June - 7.30pm.
MELBOURNE - Palais Theatre; Saturday 10 June - 7.30pm.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
